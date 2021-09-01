NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1967-21
ESTATE OF Charles Daniel Hardy, Deceased, Date of Death: 06-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 17th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Charles Daniel Hardy, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-17-21 Executor, Jacobbi Daniel Olive
8-17-21 Attorney, Sam Garner
8-17-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 25, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1975-21
ESTATE OF Frances M. Breeding, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-13-2020
Notice is hereby given that on August 30th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Frances M. Breeding, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-30-21 Co-Executor, Richard Michael Breeding
8-30-21 Co-Executor, Mary Darlene Mangrum
8-30-21 Attorney, Sam Garner
8-30-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 1, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1974-21
ESTATE OF Gerald Carpenter, Deceased, Date of Death: 08-11-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 26th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Gerald Carpenter, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-26-21 Personal Representative, Rachele Jeakle
8-26-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
8-26-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 1, 2021'
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1966-21
ESTATE OF Jo Kate Stephens Goolsby, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-19-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 17th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jo Kate Stephens Goolsby, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-17-21 Co-Executor, Robert Stephen Goolsby
8-17-21 Co-Executor, Barbara Goolsby Harris
8-17-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
8-17-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 25, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MARSHALL COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEWISBURG
No. 2021-CV-30
LYSBETH ESTELLE HUGHES
Plaintiff/Wife,
v.
LEVI MATTHEW HUGHES,
Defendant/Husband,
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Levi Matthew Hughes residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it was ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, in the Pulaski Citizen Newspaper, to notify Respondent, Levi Matthew Hughes, to file an answer with this court and send a copy to Petitioners attorney, Debbie Z. Boudreaux, whose address is 205 West Commerce Street, Lewisburg, TN 37091, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent.
This 21st day of July, 2021.
Mike Wiles
Clerk
First run date September 1, 2021
NOTICE
JOHNATHAN HENDERSON PITTS you are hereby noticed that Derrick Paul Golden and Madison Lindsey Golden have filed a petition against you seeking the termination of your parental rights relative to A.J.M., a female child born on June 21, 2017.
It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Stacie Odeneal, Attorney for Petitioners, 411 W. Gaines St, P O Box 392, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 36464, (931-762-4012), an Answer to the Petition to Terminate Parental Right and for Adoption by a Step-Parent filed by Petitioners, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice. If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann 36-1-117(n) and Tenn. R. Civ. P. 55 for the relief demanded in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Giles County Chancery Court Clerk and Masters Office in Pulaski, Tennessee.
ENTERED THIS 20th day of August 2021.
Stella L. Hargrove, Judge
The Odeneal Firm -
Beth Ladner - Administrative Assistant
P.O.Box 392
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
931-762-4012 ph
931-762-4072 fax
First run date September 1, 2021
Public Meetings
Financial Management
The Financial Management Committee will have a Financial Management Meeting on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1. Ambulance Write-Offs
2. Policy Updates
3. Disposal of Assets
4. Any other business
Property Committee
Immediately following the 9:00 a.m. Financial Management Comm. Meeting ñ the Property Committee will have a Property Comm. Meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1. Courthouse RFQ
2. Any other business
Legislative Committee
Immediately following the Property Comm. Meeting ñ the Legislative Committee will have a Legislative Comm. Meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1. December Meeting
2. Non-Profits
3. Suspending Rules Review
4. Any other business.
Giles County Emergency Communications Board
The Giles County Emergency Communications Board will meet in a Special Call Meeting, Friday September 3rd 9am at the OEM.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1. New Director
Giles County Region Planning Commission
The Giles County Region Planning Commission would like to change the meeting from Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 to Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (due to a conflict on the 7th) in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Regular Monthly Business
2) Any other business
Run date September 1, 2021
Seeking Car Title
This is a request to any and all parties holding an interest in a 2001 Ameri-Lite Camper, 16îL x 6îW, VIN# 1NL1ATJ2911046113 to contact Jeramie Welder by certified mail, return receipt requested within ten (10) business days of the date of publication (September 1, 2021).
Jeramie Welder
2350 Rose Hill Rd.
Pulaski, TN 38478
Run date September 1, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.