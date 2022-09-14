NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 25, 2003, executed by DWIGHT H RAGER and SARA L RAGER conveying certain real property therein described to ERNEST B. WILLIAMS IV, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded July 17, 2003, in Deed Book DT367, Page 126; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon, successor to The Bank of New York, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee on behalf of the holders of the CIT Mortgage Loan Trust, 2007-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-1 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
TWO (2) CERTAIN TRACTS OF LAND, WITH ALL APPURTENANCES THEREUNTO BELONGING, TOGETHER WITH ANY AFTER ACQUIRED ADDITIONS OR IMPROVEMENTS THERETO, LYING AND BEING IN THE 2ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
TRACT NO. I: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND, LYING ALONG THE WEST SIDE OF POPLAR HILL ROAD, 350 FEET SOUTH OF THE PROSPECT TO ELKTON ROAD ABOUT 2 MILES EAST OF THE TOWN OF PROSPECT AND BEING A PART OF 13.5 ACRE TRACT SHOWN ON MAP 163, PARCEL 16 OF THE GILES COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN COLEMAN`S WEST LINE DEED BOOK 187, PAGE 425, BEARING S 8 DEGREES W A DISTANCE OF 220 FEET FROM THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE POPLAR HILL ROAD, COLEMAN`S NW CORNER, THENCE ALONG COLEMAN, S 8 DEGREES W TO A STAKE A DISTANCE OF 108 FEET; THENCE N 52 DEGREES W A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EAST MARGIN OF A 20 FOOT EASEMENT ROAD FOR PURPOSES OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO THE POPLAR HILL ROAD; THENCE ALONG EAST MARGIN OF SAID EASEMENT N 8 DEGREES E TO THE SW CORNER OF A 1.1 ACRE TRACT A DISTANCE OF 108 FEET; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID 1.1 ACRE TRACT S 52 DEGREES E TO THE BEGINNING A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET CONTAINING 0.5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AND BEING A PART OF 21.4 ACRE TRACT CONVEYED TO HOUSTON JORDAN AND WIFE, BETTY M. JORDAN OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 194, PAGE 763, OF REGISTER`S OFFICE, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
TRACT NO. II: BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN COLEMAN`S WEST LINE, BEARING S 8 DEGREES W A DISTANCE OF 328 FEET FROM THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE POPLAR HILL ROAD; THENCE N 52 DEGREES W 200 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE S 13 DEGREES W 280 FEET TO A STAKE (A LARGE WHITE OAK); THENCE S 79 DEGREES 15 MINUTES E 200 FEET TO A LARK TREE, COLEMAN`S SW CORNER; THENCE WITH COLEMAN`S LINE N 8 DEGREES E 200 FEET TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.1 ACRES.
THE ACREAGE INDICATED IN THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS SOLELY FOR THE PURPOSE OF IDENTIFYING SAID TRACT AND IS NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS TO INSURING THE QUANTITY OF LAND.
Parcel ID: 163 016.04
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 170 OLD POPLAR SCHOOL RD, PROSPECT, TN 38477. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): DWIGHT H RAGER, SARA L RAGER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
First run date September 14, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on October 11, 2022 at 11:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Shannon N Tesch and Eric T Tesch, to Kelley Hinsley, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Mortgage Group, Inc on December 11, 2009 at Book DT475, Page 372; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 106 Poling Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 077K A 006.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Shannon N. Tesch and Eric T. Tesch
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchasers title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Shannon N Tesch and Eric T Tesch, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 22-122588
First run date August 31, 2022
LEGAL NOTICE
The TDEC Division of Water Resources (DWR) proposes to issue a water quality National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit:
Applicant: City of Pulaski
Pulaski STP
Permit Number: TN0021687
Permit Writer: Maybelle T. Sparks, P.E.
Rating: Major
County: Giles
EFO Name: Columbia
Location: 1149 Paulk Lane
City: Pulaski, TN 38478
Activity Description: treatment of municipal sewage using activated sludge plant with ultraviolet disinfection
Effluent Description: treated municipal wastewater from Outfall 001
Receiving Stream: Richland Creek at mile 23.3
The proposed permit contains limitations on the amounts of pollutants to be discharged, in accordance with Federal and State standards and regulations. Permit conditions are tentative and subject to public comment.
For more information, or to review and/or copy documents from the permit file (there is a nominal charge for photocopies), contact Maybelle T. Sparks, P.E. at (615) 532-0651 or the Columbia Environmental Field Office at (931) 380-3371. To comment on this permit issuance or proposed conditions submit written comments to TDEC-DWR, William R. Snodgrass - Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243. Comments should be received within 30 days from the Legal Notice and should include the applicant name and NPDES Number.
Interested person may request a public hearing on any application. The request must be filed within the comment period and must indicate the interest of the filling party and reasons for the request. If there is significant interest, a hearing will be held pursuant to Rule 0400-40-5-.06(9)(a), and the Director will make determinations regarding permit issuance.
Run date September 7, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2154-22
ESTATE OF James Loyd Mitchell, Deceased, Date of Death: 7-16-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of August, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Loyd Mitchell, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-30-22 Executor, Jo Ann Mitchell
8-30-22 Attorney, Alan Betz
8-30-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 7, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2155-22
ESTATE OF Megan A. Whitfield, Deceased, Date of Death: 8-27-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of September, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Megan A. Whitfield, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-1-22 Administrator, Marcus Whitfield
9-1-22 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
9-1-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.