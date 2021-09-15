NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 26, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 23, 2003, in Book No. DT360, at Page 943, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Larry C Chapman and Joyce M Chapman, conveying certain property therein described to Archer Land Title as Trustee for Ace Mortgage Funding, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Fifth Third Bank, National Association.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Fifth Third Bank, National Association, will, on October 19, 2021 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the 21st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being located on the east side of the Pulaski Prospect Road and the north side of Abernathy Reserve Road being more fully described to wit: Beginning at a plastake at the intersection of Pulaski-Prospect and Abernathy Reserve Road, said plastake being located in the east right of way line of the Pulaski-Prospect Road and the north margin of Abernathy Reserve Road, said plastake being the southwest corner of said tract; thence with the east right of way line of the Pulaski Prospect Road North 25 degs. 04 East 252 feet to a plastake in said right of way line, said plastake being the northeast corner of said tract, the southwest corner of the Methodist Church property; thence leaving said right of way line along the south property line of the Methodist Church property South 79 degs. 55 East 135 feet to a plastake at an old fence post in the west property line of Casey Jones property, said plastake being the northeast corner of said tract, the southeast corner of said church property; thence with an old established fence line along Jones west property line South 12 degs. 09 East 163 feet to a plastake at a fence corner in the north margin of said Abernathy Reserve Road, said point begin the southeast corner of said tract; thence along the north margin of said Abernathy Reserve Road as follows: South 75 degs 02 West 39 feet, South 80 degs. 00 West 91 feet, South 82 degs. 33 West 148 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.91 acres more or less.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 3185 Prospect Road, Pulaski, TN 38478-6624
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
LARRY C CHAPMAN
JOYCE M CHAPMAN
BRANCH BANKING & TRUST COMPANY
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 307193
DATED September 8, 2021
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date September 15, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1977-21
ESTATE OF Edna Fitzgerald, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-25-2021
Notice is hereby given that on September 9th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Edna Fitzgerald, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-9-21 Personal Representative, Maria Hutchison
9-9-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
9-9-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 15, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1976-21
ESTATE OF James Rand Hayes, Deceased, Date of Death: 08-22-2021
Notice is hereby given that on September 1st, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Rand Hayes, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-1-21 Executrix, Carolyn Phillips Hayes
9-1-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
9-1-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 8, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MARSHALL COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEWISBURG
No. 2021-CV-30
LYSBETH ESTELLE HUGHES
Plaintiff/Wife,
v.
LEVI MATTHEW HUGHES,
Defendant/Husband,
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Levi Matthew Hughes residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it was ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, in the Pulaski Citizen Newspaper, to notify Respondent, Levi Matthew Hughes, to file an answer with this court and send a copy to Petitioners attorney, Debbie Z. Boudreaux, whose address is 205 West Commerce Street, Lewisburg, TN 37091, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent.
This 21st day of July, 2021.
Mike Wiles
Clerk
First run date September 1, 2021
NOTICE
JOHNATHAN HENDERSON PITTS you are hereby noticed that Derrick Paul Golden and Madison Lindsey Golden have filed a petition against you seeking the termination of your parental rights relative to A.J.M., a female child born on June 21, 2017.
It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Stacie Odeneal, Attorney for Petitioners, 411 W. Gaines St, P O Box 392, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 36464, (931-762-4012), an Answer to the Petition to Terminate Parental Right and for Adoption by a Step-Parent filed by Petitioners, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice. If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann 36-1-117(n) and Tenn. R. Civ. P. 55 for the relief demanded in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Giles County Chancery Court Clerk and Masters Office in Pulaski, Tennessee.
ENTERED THIS 20th day of August 2021.
Stella L. Hargrove, Judge
The Odeneal Firm -
Beth Ladner - Administrative Assistant
P.O.Box 392
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
931-762-4012 ph
931-762-4072 fax
First run date September 1, 2021
STATE OF TENNESSEE
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY
Case No. 7689
PUBLICATION
SANDRA KAYE JOHNSON TEEPLES,
MISTY DANIELS,
WENDY TEEPLES,
DAVIN COLLINS
Plaintiffs
v.
THE UNKNOWN CHILDREN OF SANDRA Kaye Johnson Teeples; and
The real property described in Deed Book 190 P152, Registers office of Giles County Tn Map 034 Parcel 4.00. and the real property described in Deed Book 383 Pages 209-214 Registers Office of Giles County, Tn, Map 034 Parcel 4.09
Defendants.
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
TO: THE UNKNOWN CHILDREN OF SANDRA KAYE JOHNSON TEEPLES
Please take notice that on the 9th day of September, 2021, a Complaint to Quiet Title was filed in this Court against you praying that title to real estate conveyed located at Rea Branch Road Giles County, TN, Map 034, Parcel 4.00 and Map 034, Parcel 4.09 in which you have or may have an interest or right. The Plaintiffs seek to have title to the property quieted and Plaintiffs be declared the true and lawful owner of said property.
You must plead, answer, or except to same as provided by law, or the Complaint will be taken as confessed against you.
IT IS ORDERED that publication of this Notice and Order be made for four consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen, a newspaper of general circulation in Giles County, Tennessee, notifying the Defendants they are required to answer and make defense to the Complaint in the office of the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee located at 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN within thirty (30) days after the fourth weekly publication of this Notice and Order, and that upon their failure so to do, the Complaint will be taken as admitted by them and the case set for hearing without their presence.
This the 9th day of September, 2021
JUDGE
David L. Allen
Alan C. Betz (BPR No. 10372)
Attorney for Plaintiff
22 Public Square, PO Box 488
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
(931) 762-9767
al@alanbetz.com
First run date September 15, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE
FOR STREET AND SANITATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee, Street and Sanitation Department is accepting applications for a truck driver/laborer. The successful applicant must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must also possess a CDL license or must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021. For further information, please contact Chad Witt, Street Superintendent at (931) 363- 3234.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison City Administrator
First run date September 8, 2021
Public Meetings
Insurance Committee
The Insurance Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Review Health Insurance
2) Review Other Insurance Policies and Limits
3) Any other business
Run date September 15, 2021
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 31, 2007, by JAMES O. HOWELL. The deed of trust appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book DT450, Page 776 with a change in terms Modification Agreement at Book DT579, Page 740 (ìDeed of Trustî). The Successor Trustee will sell the property referenced in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank.
Sale Date and Location: October 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book D310, Page 251, and commonly known as 818 North 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Property Address: 818 North 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Tax Map Identification No.: 086-099.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.
All sales of Property are ìAS ISî and ìWHERE ISî without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 10th day of September, 2021.
Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: September 15, 22, and 29, 2021.
