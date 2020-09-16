FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Bobby Glass and wife, Carrie Glass, by Deed of Trust for the benefit of CB Investments, LLC, securing a note in the original principal sum of $64,000.00, dated July 7, 2017, and recorded on July 19, 2017, of record in Book DT557, page 280, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, conveyed to Lakeside Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a certain indebtedness, etc. ("Indebtedness") as described in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, R. Houston Akin of Davidson County has been appointed Trustee by CB Investments, LLC, the owner and holder of the Indebtedness by instrument of record at Book DT600, page 823, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, with authority to act under the powers given the Trustee under the Deed of Trust and be applicable law; and
WHEREAS, defaults under the Indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust have occurred; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of said Indebtedness has demanded that the real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said Indebtedness and the cost of said foreclosure, in accordance with the terms, conditions and provisions of the loan documents and the Deed of Trust
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon the Trustee in said Deed of Trust and under applicable law, will on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. o'clock, prevailing time, at the entrance to the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory right of redemption or otherwise, homestead, dower, elective share and all other rights of exemption of every kind as waived in said Deed of Trust, certain property described as follows, to-wit:
A certain tract of land lying in the 14th Civil District of Giles, Tennessee, more fully described as follows: Described according to a Survey by Toleman E. Ace Hensley, Dated 10/22/87, as follows: Begin at a cross tie fencepost corner on the north margin of Callahan Road about one half mile east of Highway 166 of the Southwest corner of the land herein described and at a common corner to the Davis Farm- thence S 65 Deg. 00E 159.20 feet- with the North margin of Callahan Road to an iron pin corner common to the Land of Kenneth Bryant-Deed Book #235, Page# 175 thence leaving the road-N 6 Deg. 38E 215.20 feet to an iron pin set in the Kersey Property Line Thence N 69 Deg. 30 E 132.00 Feet to a fence post corner common in the Line of the Davis Line Thence two lines with Davis- S 13 Deg. 07 W 162.40 feet to a very large Oak Tree S 14 Deg. 00 W 35.70 to the Point of Beginning containing 0.67 acre the same to be more or less. Also included with this property is a 2002 Fleetwood Manufactured Home Model Number 4603-D, Serial Numbers TNFL227A25838-MB12 and TNFL227B25838-MB12.
Being the same property conveyed to Bobby Glass and wife, Carrie Glass by Warranty Deed from CB Investments, LLC, dated July 7, 2017, of record in Book D372, page 563, in the Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
The address of the property is, upon best information and knowledge, believed to be 1250 Screamer Road, Lynnville, TN 38472, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
This property is sold AS IS, WHERE IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without any representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MECHANTABILITY, CONDITION OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.
Other interested parties:
None
The right is reserved to (i) delay the sale to another time certain or adjourn the day of the sale to another day and time, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said delay or adjournment on the day and time and place of the sale set forth above; (ii) sell the Property at the time fixed by the last postponement or to give new notice of sale; (iii) sell the Property in such lots, parcels, segments, or separate estates as the Substitute Trustee may choose; (iv) sell part of the Property and delay, adjourn, cancel, or postpone the sale of the remaining part of the Property; (v) sell the Property in whole and then to sell the Property in parts and to consummate the sale in whichever manner produces the highest sale price; (vi) to sell to the next highest bidder in the event any higher bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
The Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin, marketability of title or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real estate by Trustees Deed as Substitute Trustee only and not otherwise.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments (plus penalties, interest and costs) which exists as a lien against the said Property; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state of federal; and any and all prior deeds of trusts, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. This sale is also subject to any matter that an inspection and accurate survey of the property might disclose.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
Dated this 1st day of September, 2020.
R. Houston Akin, Substitute Trustee
2309 Ingleside Rd.
Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 879-7714
Insertion Dates: September 16, 23, and 30
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1794-20
ESTATE OF Patricia K. Bowen, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on September 2nd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Patricia K. Bowen, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-2-20 Executor, Robert Morgan
9-2-20 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
9-2-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 9, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1789-20
ESTATE OF William Daniel Oliver, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on September 10th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Daniel Oliver, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-26-20 Co-Administrator, Tony Oliver
8-26-20 Co-Administrator, Tim Oliver
8-26-20 Attorney, C. Anthony Edwards
9-10-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 16, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 12:05 p.m. to consider the rezoning of property owned by Billy Brown and being further described as Parcel 1.00 on Tax Map o96J Group B and containing 3.9 acres, more or less from R-1 (Large Lot Residential) to R-3 (Medium Density Residential).
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date September 16, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City and Town of Ardmore, TN/AL are accepting applications for the position of a full-time police officer until 4:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25th. The successful candidate must meet the requirements for certification with TN and AL POST. Applications may be picked up at the Ardmore, TN and AL City Halls or at the Police Dept. For more info call: (931) 427-2124 or (256) 423-2146. The City and Town are Equal Employment Opportunity employers.
First run date September 16, 2020
