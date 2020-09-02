NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 21, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 22, 2015, in Book No. DT530, at Page 646, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Dustin Urbach and Victoria J Griggs, conveying certain property therein described to Title and Escrow of Lawrence Co, LLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Consumer Real Estate Finance Co, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on September 15, 2020 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A tract of land in the Fourteenth Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, lying on the West side of State Route 166 or Campbellsville Pike and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin set on the West right of way line of Campbellsville Pike that is Northwardly, a distance of 164.29 feet from the center of State Route 245 or Yokley Creek Road; thence, with an old fence line (still evident in trees) the North boundary line of the property of Thomas M. Riley as recorded in Deed Book 269, Page 317, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee South 60 degrees, 01 minutes, 46 seconds West, a distance of 297.99 feet to a 16 inch Hickory; thence South 63 degrees, 32 minutes, 58 seconds West, a distance of 316.03 feet to a 12 inch walnut; thence South 59 degrees, 58 minutes, 35 seconds West, a distance of 207.90 feet to a 6 inch Walnut; thence, South 59 degrees, 55 minutes, 43 seconds West, a distance of 180.84 feet to a 11 inch hickory; thence, South 56 degrees, 09 minutes, 19 seconds West, a distance of 242.37 feet to a 15 inch hickory; thence, with a fence, the East boundary line of the property of James Cornell Gilbert as recorded in Deed Book 252, Page 721, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee North 05 degrees, 09 minutes, 07 seconds East, a distance of 429.93 feet to a 12 inch Hickory at a fence intersection; thence, with a fence, the East boundary line of the property of Dewy Arnold Workman and wife, Macy Joyce Workman as recorded in Deed Book 249, Page 453, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee North 05 degrees, 20 minutes, 32 seconds East, a distance of 676.00 feet to a 4-inch Hornbeam; thence, North 10 degrees, 34 minutes, 29 seconds East, passing an iron pin set at a distance of 361.48 feet, a total distance of 379.48 feet to a pk nail set in the center of Well Hollow Road; thence, with the center of said road North 75 degrees, 26 minutes, 31 seconds East, a distance of 47.30 feet; thence, North 81 degrees, 07 minutes, 44 seconds East, a distance of 37.82 feet; thence, South 87 degrees, 42 minutes, 29 seconds East, a distance of 27.34 feet; thence South 77 degrees, 37 minutes, 49 seconds East, a distance of 26.35 feet to a pk nail set thence, leaving the road and with the East margin of a lane, North 38 degrees, 06 minutes, 52 seconds West, passing an iron pin set a distance of 40.00 feet, crossing Factory Creek and Factory Creek Road, a total distance of 824.50 feet to a pk nail set in the lane; thence, with the South boundary line of the property of Walter T. Bates and wife, Mary Jo Bates as recorded in Deed Book 248, Page 858, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee North 71 degrees, 32 minutes, 57 seconds East, a distance of 152.24 feet to an iron pin set; thence, with the West right of way line of Campbellsville Pike South 36 degrees, 24 minutes, 48 seconds East a distance of 1617.54 feet; thence, Southwardly, a distance of 314.94 feet along the arc of a curve to the right having a radius of 3655.00 feet, a central angle of 04 degrees, 56 minutes, 13 seconds, and a chord bearing of South 33 degrees, 56 minutes, 41 seconds East with a distance of 314.84 feet to the point of beginning and containing 22.88 acres, more or less according to a survey by Cleghorn and Associates dated May 23, 1995, Job No. 95-079. The above described property is subject to the right of way of Factory Creek Road and Well Hollow Road. INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: Situated, lying and being the in the 14th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, adjacent to and West of Campbellsville Road (TN RT # 166); about 0.23 mile North of Yokley Road (TN RT #245) and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a nail set in the center of Shular Road, the West margin of Campbell Road, 1198.77 feet North of Yokley Road (TN RT #245); thence with the center and meanders of Shular Road, North 70 degrees, 32 minutes, 19 seconds West 234.76 feet and North 78 degrees, 56 minutes, 31 seconds West, 50.18 feet to a nail set in the center of Valley Road (Old Campbellsville Pike); thence with the center of Valley Road, North 34 degrees, 40 minutes, 10 seconds West, 780.73 feet to a nail set in the center of Factory Creek Road; thence with the center of Factory Creek Road, North 78 degrees, 00 minutes, 27 seconds East 163.22 feet to a nail set in the West margin of Campbellsville Road; thence with the said margin, South 34 degrees, 10 minutes, 58 seconds East 903.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.83 acres, more or less.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 13135 Campbellsville Road, Ethridge, TN 38456
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
DUSTIN URBACH
VICTORIA J GRIGGS
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 345271
DATED August 11, 2020
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date August 19, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
Magotteaux Inc. has applied to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Air Pollution Control for renewal of their major source (Title V) operating permit subject to the provisions of Tennessee Air Pollution Control Regulations 1200-03-09-.02(11) (Title V Regulations). A major source operating permit is required by both the Federal Clean Air Act and Tennessees air pollution control regulations. However, it should be noted that this facility has a current major source operating permit.
The applicant is Magotteaux Inc. with a site address of 2360 Industrial Loop Road, Pulaski, TN 38478. They have applied for renewal of their existing major source (Title V) operating permit for their Secondary Iron and Steel Foundry
EPA has agreed to treat this draft Part 70 permit as a proposed Part 70 permit and to perform its 45-day review provided by the law concurrently with the public notice period. If any substantive comments are received, EPAs 45-day review period will cease to be performed concurrently with the public notice period. In this case, EPAs 45-day review period will start once the public notice period has been completed and EPA receives notification from the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Division that comments have been received and resolved. The status regarding EPAs 45-day review of these permits and the deadline for submitting a citizens petition can be found at the following website address:
https://www.epa.gov/caa-permitting/tennessee-proposed-title-v-permits
Copies of the application materials and draft permits are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the following locations:
Columbia Environmental Field Office
1421 Hampshire Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
and
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
Division of Air Pollution Control
William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower
312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 15th Floor
Nashville, TN 37243
Electronic copies of the draft permits are available by accessing the TDEC internet site located at:
http://www.tn.gov/environment/topic/ppo-air
Questions concerning the source(s) may be addressed to Greg Forte at (615) 532-0548 or by e-mail at greg.forte@tn.gov.
Interested parties are invited to review these materials and comment. In addition, a public hearing may be requested at which written or oral presentations may be made. To be considered, written comments or requests for a public hearing must be received no later than 4:30 PM on October 2, 2020. To assure that written comments are received and addressed in a timely manner, written comments must be submitted using one of the following methods:
1. Mail, private carrier, or hand delivery: Address written comments to Ms. Michelle W. Owenby, Director, Division of Air Pollution Control, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue 15th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243.
2. E-mail: Submit electronic comments to air.pollution.control@tn.gov.
A final determination will be made after weighing all relevant comments.
Individuals with disabilities who wish to review information maintained at the above-mentioned depositories should contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to discuss any auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such review. Such contact may be in person, by writing, telephone, or other means, and should be made no less than ten days prior to the end of the public comment period to allow time to provide such aid or services. Contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation ADA Coordinator, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue 22nd Floor, Nashville, TN 37243, 1-(866)-253-5827. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service, 1-(800)-848-0298.
Run Date September 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR MAURY COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT COLUMBIA
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD MARILYN ISABELLA LOPEZ
DATE OF BIRTH: 05/22/2009 DARLENE LOPEZ and husband, TIMOTHY CHAD PUGH Petitioners V. No. A-038-19
MARCUS V. SANTOS, Respondent
PUBLICATION ORDER
Upon request of the Plaintiff pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated ß21-1-203 and ß21-1-204, and for good cause shown, it is
HEREBY ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that Respondent, Marcus V. Santos, shall be served with notice of this action by publication of this order in the Pulaski Citizen newspaper as provided by law:
TO THE ABOVE RESPONDENT:
You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Cara E. Lynn, Petitioners attorney, whose address is 809 S. Main Street, Suite 200, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, an answer to the Petition for Adoption by Stepparent and Termination of Parental Rights filed with the above referenced court. The Petition seeks an entry of a Termination of Parental Rights and Final Decree of Adoption. A copy of the Petition can be obtained from the above referenced court. If you fail to responsively plead within the designated time, the Petitioners will apply for judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Petition. The Motion for Default will be heard on the 12th day of October, 2020, at 9:00 oclock a.m. Respondent shall appear on that day before the Chancery Court for Maury County, Tennessee and defend, or otherwise the bill will be taken for confessed.
This notice will be published in the Pulaski Citizen newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks. The first publication date is August 19, 2020.
ENTERED this the 29th day of July 2020.
J. RUSSELL PARKES, JUDGE
CARA E. LYNN #027392
Attorney for Petitioners
809 S. Main Street, Suite 200
Columbia, TN 38401
931-398-5070 - Office
931-398-5075 - Fax
clynn@tfllaw.com
First run date August 19, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1782-20
ESTATE OF James Rex Bailey, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 19th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Rex Bailey, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-19-20 Executrix, Rita Langford
8-19-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
8-19-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 26, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1792-20
ESTATE OF Joseph Clay Hardin, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 28th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Joseph Clay Hardin, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-28-20 Personal Representative, Joseph Scott Hardin
8-28-20 Personal Representative, Bobby Lee Townsend
8-28-20 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
8-28-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 2, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1792-20
ESTATE OF Kay Holt Hardy, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 28th, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Kay Holt Hardy, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-27-20 Administrator, Rochelle M. Woods
8-27-20 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
8-28-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 2, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1788-20
ESTATE OF Margaret Faye Ward, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 28th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Margaret Faye Ward, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-28-20 Executrix, Jerri Lynn Kressenberg
8-28-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
8-28-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 2, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1783-20
ESTATE OF Robert Carter Newsome, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 19th, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Robert Carter Newsome, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-19-20 Administratrix, Carol Newsome
8-19-20 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
8-19-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 26, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1781-20
ESTATE OF Robert Marlin Reynolds, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 19th, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Robert Marlin Reynolds, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-19-20 Administrator, Rickie Carpenter
8-19-20 Attorney, Sam Garner
8-19-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 26, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1779-20
ESTATE OF Rose Marie Jones, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 17th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Rose Marie Jones, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-17-20 Executor, Joe F. Fowlkes
8-17-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 26, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1785-20
ESTATE OF Sherry Elizabeth Gabel, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 21st, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Sherry Elizabeth Gabel, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-21-20 Margaret M. Gabel
8-21-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 26, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1784-20
ESTATE OF Theresa M. Tompkins, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 20th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Theresa M. Tompkins, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-20-20 Executrix, James M. Tompkins
8-20-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
8-20-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 26, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1791-20
ESTATE OF Waymon Brown Howard, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 25th, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Waymon Brown Howard, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-25-20 Administrator, Amy Cookinham
8-25-20 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
8-25-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 2, 2020
Public Notice
Giles County Commission will elect an attorney on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at the Regular County Commission Meeting.
If you would like to be considered for this position, please send a letter to the County Executives Office, P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, Tn 38478 by Friday, September 4th, 2020 by 3:00 p.m.
Melissa Greene
County Executive
First run date August 26, 2020
