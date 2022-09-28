SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on October 26, 2022 at 11:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Cody L. Francis and Samantha P. Francis, to Mark A. Hayes and/or Donald A. Haney, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski on July 11, 2014 at Book DT523, Page 101, Instrument No. 14099232; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 123 Fieldstone Dr, 121 Fieldstone Dr, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 059 068.00 and 059 069.00 and 059OA022.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Cody L. Francis
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchasers title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Cody L. Francis and Samantha P. Francis, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 20-120034
First run date September 14, 2022
TRUSTEES NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURE HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 8, 2019, by CRAIG SCOTT ASHER, and wife, GULIA MICHAELINA ASHER. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book DT587, Page 200 (ìDeed of Trustî). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. ß47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2019 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CAP032913TNAB.
Sale Date and Location: October 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book D382, Page 483, and commonly known as 891 Footbridge Road, Lynnville, Giles County, TN 38472.
Property Address: 891 Footbridge Road, Lynnville, Giles County, TN 38472.
Tax Map Identification No.: 033-002.12 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: None known.
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are ìAS ISî and ìWHERE ISî without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 21st day of September, 2022.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: September 28, October 5 and 12, 2022.
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 25, 2003, executed by DWIGHT H RAGER and SARA L RAGER conveying certain real property therein described to ERNEST B. WILLIAMS IV, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded July 17, 2003, in Deed Book DT367, Page 126; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon, successor to The Bank of New York, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee on behalf of the holders of the CIT Mortgage Loan Trust, 2007-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-1 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
TWO (2) CERTAIN TRACTS OF LAND, WITH ALL APPURTENANCES THEREUNTO BELONGING, TOGETHER WITH ANY AFTER ACQUIRED ADDITIONS OR IMPROVEMENTS THERETO, LYING AND BEING IN THE 2ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
TRACT NO. I: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND, LYING ALONG THE WEST SIDE OF POPLAR HILL ROAD, 350 FEET SOUTH OF THE PROSPECT TO ELKTON ROAD ABOUT 2 MILES EAST OF THE TOWN OF PROSPECT AND BEING A PART OF 13.5 ACRE TRACT SHOWN ON MAP 163, PARCEL 16 OF THE GILES COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN COLEMAN`S WEST LINE DEED BOOK 187, PAGE 425, BEARING S 8 DEGREES W A DISTANCE OF 220 FEET FROM THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE POPLAR HILL ROAD, COLEMAN`S NW CORNER, THENCE ALONG COLEMAN, S 8 DEGREES W TO A STAKE A DISTANCE OF 108 FEET; THENCE N 52 DEGREES W A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EAST MARGIN OF A 20 FOOT EASEMENT ROAD FOR PURPOSES OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO THE POPLAR HILL ROAD; THENCE ALONG EAST MARGIN OF SAID EASEMENT N 8 DEGREES E TO THE SW CORNER OF A 1.1 ACRE TRACT A DISTANCE OF 108 FEET; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID 1.1 ACRE TRACT S 52 DEGREES E TO THE BEGINNING A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET CONTAINING 0.5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AND BEING A PART OF 21.4 ACRE TRACT CONVEYED TO HOUSTON JORDAN AND WIFE, BETTY M. JORDAN OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 194, PAGE 763, OF REGISTER`S OFFICE, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
TRACT NO. II: BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN COLEMAN`S WEST LINE, BEARING S 8 DEGREES W A DISTANCE OF 328 FEET FROM THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE POPLAR HILL ROAD; THENCE N 52 DEGREES W 200 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE S 13 DEGREES W 280 FEET TO A STAKE (A LARGE WHITE OAK); THENCE S 79 DEGREES 15 MINUTES E 200 FEET TO A LARK TREE, COLEMAN`S SW CORNER; THENCE WITH COLEMAN`S LINE N 8 DEGREES E 200 FEET TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.1 ACRES.
THE ACREAGE INDICATED IN THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS SOLELY FOR THE PURPOSE OF IDENTIFYING SAID TRACT AND IS NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS TO INSURING THE QUANTITY OF LAND.
Parcel ID: 163 016.04
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 170 OLD POPLAR SCHOOL RD, PROSPECT, TN 38477. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): DWIGHT H RAGER, SARA L RAGER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
First run date September 14, 2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 22, 2020, executed by JEFFERY N NOLAND and ANNIE NOLAND conveying certain real property therein described to FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded November 3, 2020, in Deed Book DT604, Page 343; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nations Lending Corporation who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the North Door of the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF GILES, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING IN THE 4TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON THE WEST SIDE OF JUNUS JACKSON ROAD AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A P.K. NAIL SET IN THE CENTERLINE OF JUNUS JACKSON ROAD, THE SAID P.K. BEING LOCATED NORTH 21 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST 257.69 FEET FROM THE CENTERLINE INTERSECTION OF JUNUS JACKSON ROAD AND WALTER DAVIS ROAD, THE SAID P.K. BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF JIMMY W CLAY (DB 276 PG 922) AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE PARENT TRACT AND OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID P.K. WITH AN EXISTING FENCE, NORTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 227.28 FEET TO AN IRON ROD, THE SAID ROD BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID ROD WITH A NEW DIVISION LINE, NORTH 14 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST 190.65 FEET TO AN IRON ROD, THE SAID ROD BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID ROD WITH A NEW DIVISION LINE. SOUTH 82 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST 219.72 FEET TO A RK. NAIL IN THE CENTERLINE OF JUNUS JACKSON ROAD, THE
SAID P.K. BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID P.K. WITH THE CENTERLINE OF JUNUS JACKSON ROAD. SOUTH 16 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 97.79 FEET. SOUTH 14 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST 103.78 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRES MORE OR LESS PER SURVEY OF THOMAS A. CAMPBELL T.R.L.S. NO 978 DATED APRIL 11, 2003. JOB NUMBER TCO211.
Parcel ID: 172-020.02
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 125 JUNUS JACKSON HOLLOW RD, MINOR HILL, TN 38473. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/ OR HEIRS OF LAW OF JEFFERY N NOLAND
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
First run date September 28, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on October 25, 2022 on or about 11:00AM local time, At the North Door of the, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by RUSSELL TODD FOX, to Paul B. Plant , Trustee, on June 11, 2004, at Record Book DT387, Page 428-440 as Instrument No. 04045551 in the real property records of Giles County Registers Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
The following real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
A certain tract of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and more particularly described as follows:
Being Lot No. 8 of Carvell Hills Subdivision, as shown on Plat of record in Envelope 121-B, in the Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a metes and bounds description, as well as a description of building setback lines and utility easements.
The above described real estate is subject to certain conditions and restrictions appearing of record in Deed Book 208, page 807, and amended in Deed Book 233, page 625, Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
This being the same property conveyed to Angela L. Dickson by Quitclaim Deed dated June 30, 1999, from David Earl Dickson of record in Deed Book 292, page 829, Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee. For further source of title see Deed to David and Earl Dickson and wife, Angela L. Dickson of record in Deed Book 241, page 553, Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
This being the same property conveyed to Russell Todd Fox by Warranty Deed dated June 11, 2004, from Angie Dickson of record in Deed Book 315, page 370, Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 087 07300 000587
Current Owner(s) of Property: RUSSELL TODD FOX
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 116 Linda Street, Pulaski , TN 38478, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. ß67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagees attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000138-370-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027 TN
INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
First run date September 21, 2022
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, GILES COUNTY
WHEREAS, Kevin J. Brown executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC, Lender and Milestone Settlement, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated October 11, 2018, and recorded on November 1, 2018, in Book DT573, at Page 920, Instrument Number 18119136 in Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Village Capital & Investment, LLC, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A certain tract of land lying in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the south side of Blooming Grove Road and fully described as follows:
Beginning at an iron rod found in the South margin of Blooming Grove Road, the said P.K. being the Northeast corner of Jonathan E. Phillips (DB. 365 PG. 937) and being the Southeast corner of the parent tract and of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod South 44 degrees 25 minutes 13 seconds West 828.79 feet to an iron rod found in an existing fence, the said rod being the Southwest corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, North 48 degrees 46 minutes 19 seconds West 144.69 feet, North 56 degrees 20 minutes 27 seconds West 82.48 feet, North 59 degrees 16 minutes 20 seconds West 117.98 feet, North 69 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds West 33.34 feet, North 81 degrees 42 minutes 10 seconds West 34.76 feet, North 00 degrees 22 minutes 52 seconds East 17.80 feet, North 70 degrees 41 minutes 06 seconds West 34.33 feet, North 49 degrees 02 minutes 51 seconds West 38.12 feet, North 14 degrees 35 minutes 21 seconds West 64.73 feet, North 07 degrees 45 minutes 49 seconds West 158.68 feet to an iron rod set, the said rod being the Northwest corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line, North 59 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds East 547.31 feet to an iron rod at a fence corner, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, North 13 degrees 25 minutes 05 seconds East 160.01 feet to an iron rod set, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line, North 78 degrees 54 minutes 42 seconds East 242.86 feet to an iron rod set, the said rod being the Northeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, South 11 degrees 12 minutes 22 seconds East 61.37 feet, South 79 degrees 41 minutes 35 seconds West 21.99 feet, South 17 degrees 52 minutes 50 seconds East 164.27 feet, North 51 degrees 39 minutes 43 seconds East 9.58 feet, South 43 degrees 59 minutes 51 seconds East 37.34 feet, North 47 degrees 58 minutes 04 seconds East 163.26 feet to an iron rod in the West margin of Blooming Grove Road, the said rod being the Southeast corner of Christopher Morgan (DB. 360 PG. 561), thence leaving the said rod with the margin of Blooming Grove Road, South 10 degrees 47 minutes 31 seconds East 73.90 feet, South 15 degrees 39 minutes 03 seconds East 81.82 feet, South 19 degrees 42 minutes 11 seconds East 46.35 feet, South 29 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds East 61.89 feet to the point of beginning and containing 12.00 acres more or less as per survey dated January 26, 2018 by Thomas A. Campbell, II TRLS# 978, Job Number: TE1932C.
Subject to water rights in Deed Book 254, page 470, and Deed Book 190, page 244, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Subject to an easement for ingress/egress into remaining lands of the grantors lying southwest of the surveyed tract along an existing driveway on the North side of tract, see Deed Book 279, page 37, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Subject to conditions and restrictions as set out in Deed Book 264, page 665, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Right to easement reserved in Deed Book 275, page 217, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, by Snitzer for ingress/egress.
Subject to Deed of Easement for Sewer Line of record in Deed Book 345, Page 112, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID: 028085 02706
Commonly known as: 568 Blooming Grove Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
The instrument constituting the source of the Borrowers interest in the foregoing described property was a Warranty Deed recorded at Book D374 Page 944 under Instrument No. 18115640 in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 085 027.06 000
Address/Description: 568 Blooming Grove Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
Current Owner(s): Kevin J. Brown
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-05428 FC01
First run date September 28, 2022
Special Session
September 22, 2022
Board Of Commissioners
Giles County, Tennessee
I, Graham Stowe, Chief Executive Officer for Giles County, Tennessee and Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of this County, being of the opinion that the public welfare and necessity require it, do hereby call a Special Session of the Board of Commissioners of Giles County, Tennessee to be held in the County Courtroom at the Courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee on Monday, October 3rd , 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
The purpose of said Special Session is as follows:
1. Review and approve TDEC water infrastructure grant
This the day and date first above written.
Graham Stowe
County Executive
Run date September 28, 2022
LEGAL NOTICE
The TDEC Division of Water Resources (DWR) proposes to issue a water quality National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit:
Applicant: City of Pulaski
Pulaski STP
Permit Number: TN0021687
Permit Writer: Maybelle T. Sparks, P.E.
Rating: Major
County: Giles
EFO Name: Columbia
Location: 1149 Paulk Lane
City: Pulaski, TN 38478
Activity Description: treatment of municipal sewage using activated sludge plant with ultraviolet disinfection
Effluent Description: treated municipal wastewater from Outfall 001
Receiving Stream: Richland Creek at mile 23.3
The proposed permit contains limitations on the amounts of pollutants to be discharged, in accordance with Federal and State standards and regulations. Permit conditions are tentative and subject to public comment.
For more information, or to review and/or copy documents from the permit file (there is a nominal charge for photocopies), contact Maybelle T. Sparks, P.E. at (615) 532-0651 or the Columbia Environmental Field Office at (931) 380-3371. To comment on this permit issuance or proposed conditions submit written comments to TDEC-DWR, William R. Snodgrass - Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243. Comments should be received within 30 days from the Legal Notice and should include the applicant name and NPDES Number.
Interested person may request a public hearing on any application. The request must be filed within the comment period and must indicate the interest of the filling party and reasons for the request. If there is significant interest, a hearing will be held pursuant to Rule 0400-40-5-.06(9)(a), and the Director will make determinations regarding permit issuance.
First run date September 7, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2158-22
ESTATE OF Betty Watson Young, Deceased, Date of Death: 8-17-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Betty Watson Young, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-2-22 Personal Representative, Justin T. Young
9-8-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
9-13-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 21, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2154-22
ESTATE OF James Loyd Mitchell, Deceased, Date of Death: 7-16-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of August, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Loyd Mitchell, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-30-22 Executor, Jo Ann Mitchell
8-30-22 Attorney, Alan Betz
8-30-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 7, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2155-22
ESTATE OF Megan A. Whitfield, Deceased, Date of Death: 8-27-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of September, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Megan A. Whitfield, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-1-22 Administrator, Marcus Whitfield
9-1-22 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
9-1-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 7, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2159-22
ESTATE OF Patrick Joel Kelly, Sr., Deceased, Date of Death: 7-27-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Patrick Joel Kelly, Sr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-6-22 Administrator, Jeremy Kelly
9-7-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
9-13-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 21, 2022
Public Meetings
School Committee
The School Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Any other business
Immediately following the School Committee meeting, the Budget Committee will have a Budget Committee meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Any other business
Immediately following the Budget Committee meeting, the Legislative Committee will have a Legislative Committee meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Changing of full commission meeting times
2) Any other business
Run date September 28, 2022
