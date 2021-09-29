SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL ESTATE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions, and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated May 24, 2013 executed by Alonzo Stokes, Jr. to William B. Bryant, Trustee for the use and benefit of Bank of Waynesboro, nka Capstar Bank, and recorded in Record Book 510, Page 937, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee to secure the indebtedness therein described, and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and said payment not having been made; and
WHEREAS, Capstar Bank, fka Bank of Waynesboro, nominated and appointed Alan C. Betz as Substitute Trustee, and vested him all rights, powers and privileges of Trustee in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned Substitute Trustee, under the powers and authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, and, having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. at the north door of the Giles County Courthouse, sell at public auction or outcry to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, statutory right of redemption, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind including a statutory right to an elective share, all of which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, the following tract of land in Giles County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows:
TRACT 1: PARCEL 1: Being a tract of land located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to wit:
Beginning at a point in the center of the right of way for the Diana Ridge Road, said point being the southern corner of the herein described tract: thence with the center of Diana Ridge Road North 38 degrees, 25 minutes, West 57 feet to a point; thence continuing with the center of Diana Ridge Road, North 47 degrees, 00 minutes, West 170 feet to a point; thence continuing with the same North 56 degrees, 30 minutes, West 138 feet to a point; thence continuing with the same North 59 degrees, 05 minutes West 166.6 feet to a point; thence with a new line North 40 degrees, 40 minutes, East 430 feet to a point, said point being northern corner of the herein described tract; thence South 54 degrees, 54 minutes, 504.6 feet to a point, said point being the eastern point of the herein described tract; thence South 37 degrees, 30 minutes, West 450.4 feet to the point of beginning in the center of Diana Ridge Road containing 5.00 acres, more or less, and being the southeasterly 5.00 acres of a 10 acre tract surveyed by James E. Sanders, TN Reg. Land Surveyor No. 31, dated September 8, 1992.
This being the same property conveyed to Alonzo Stokes, Jr. from Gary L. Bryant by deed dated March 9, 2000 of record in Deed Book 295, page 585 (sic 584), Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
PARCEL 2: Being a tract of land located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to wit:
Beginning at a point in the centerline of Diana Ridge Road, said point being the southeast corner of DiMarco property and the Southwest corner of said tract; thence with a fence line along the East line of DiMarco North 26 degrees, 34 minutes East 450 feet to an iron pin in said fence line said pin being the Northwest corner of said tract; thence leaving said fence line South 54 degrees, 43 minutes, East 1045.4 feet to an iron pin being the Northeast corner of said tract; thence South 37 degrees, 30 minutes, West 450 feet to a point in the centerline of said Diana Ridge Road said point being the Southeast corner of said tract; thence with said centerline as allows, North 38 degrees, 25 minutes, West 57 feet, North 47 degrees, 00 minutes, West 170 feet, North 56 degrees, 30 minutes West 138 feet, North 59 degrees, 05 minutes, West 400 feet, North 4 degrees, 30 Minutes West 200 feet to the point of beginning containing 10.0 acres, more or less, per survey made by James E. Sanders TRLS #31, dated September 8, 1992 and being known in office of same as Job Number 10001210.
INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS THE FOLLOWING five (5) acre tract previously conveyed to the Grantee by deed of record in Deed Book 295, Page 584, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee. Nevertheless, it is the Grantors intent to convey all of the remaining property which they had previously acquired in the original deed in Book 267, Page 193, Registers Office of Maury (sic Giles) County, Tennessee.
EXCLUSION: Being a tract of land located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to wit:
Beginning at a point in the center of the right of way for the Diana Ridge Road, said point being the southern corner of the herein described tract: thence with the center of Diana Ridge Road North 38 degrees, 25 minutes, West 57 feet to a point; thence continuing with the center of Diana Ridge Road, North 47 degrees, 00 minutes, West 170 feet to a point; thence continuing with the same North 56 degrees, 30 minutes, West 138 feet to a point; thence continuing with the same North 59 degrees, 05 minutes West 166.6 feet to a point; thence with a new line North 40 degrees, 40 minutes, East 430 feet to a point, said point being northern corner of the herein described tract; thence South 54 degrees, 54 minutes, 504.6 feet to a point, said point being the eastern point of the herein described tract; thence South 37 degrees, 30 minutes, West 450.4 feet to the point of beginning in the center of Diana Ridge Road containing 5.00 acres, more or less, and being the southeasterly 5.00 acres of a 10 acre tract surveyed by James E. Sanders, TN Reg. Land Surveyor No. 31, dated September 8, 1992.
Parcel 2 being the same property conveyed to Alonzo Stokes, Jr. from Gary L. Bryant by Warranty Deed dated February 28, 2001 and recorded in Book D293, Page 874 (sic 873), Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
TRACT 2: Situated, lying and being in the 4th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on Liberty Hill Road, described by metes and bounds as follows:
Beginning at the southeast corner of the tract surveyed, an iron pin and fence post in the north margin of Liberty Hill Road, in the west line of Dan Baker, approximately 800 feet west of the intersection of Dunnavant Road and Liberty Hill Road; thence with the north margin of Liberty Hill Road, South 63 degrees, 15 minutes, West 176 feet, the centerline of a new driveway; thence continuing with the margin of said road, South 61 degrees, West 121 feet, an iron pin and fence post in the north margin of said road, the southwest corner of the tract surveyed; thence leaving the road with property of the grantor, North 5 degrees, 15 minutes, East 412 feet, a stake, the northwest corner of the tract surveyed; thence continuing with the property of the grantor, North 64 degrees, 40 minutes East 275 feet, a stake in a fence, Dan Bakers West line; thence with fence and line of Dan Baker, South 5 degrees, 10 minutes, West 190 feet, South 02 degrees, 15 minutes, West 100 feet, and South 0 degrees, 30 minutes West 100 feet to the point of beginning, Surveyed tract contains 2.2 acres, more or less.
Tract 2 being the same property conveyed to Alonzo Stokes, Jr. from Patricia Ann Potts by Warranty Deed dated May 24, 2013 and recorded in Book 355, Page 338, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Property address: 4547 Diana Ridge Road, Pulaski TN & 2380 Shuler Branch Road, Ethridge TN (tax map shows Rhea Branch Rd)
Map 66, Parcel 5.05 and Map 34, Parcel 19.04
Current Owner: Alonzo Stokes
Other interested parties: none of record
That the proceeds of the said sale will be applied first to all expenses of the sale including but not limited to, reasonable Substitute Trustees and attorneys fees and the costs of publication; secondly; to pay all sums secured by the Deed of Trust, and thirdly, if any remains, to the person or persons legally entitled to it.
This sale will be made subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat, any and all unpaid taxes and assessments, all valid restrictions, liens, covenants, easements, setback lines, fixture filings, or liens of any nature, if any, of record on said property and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
This property is to be sold in my capacity as Substitute Trustee and no further or otherwise, and the buyer shall rely upon his own good judgment and investigation as to the status of the title. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day without further publication upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This 16th day of September, 2021
ALAN C. BETZ, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE (#10372)
22 Public Square - P. O. Box 488
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
(931) 762-9767
First run date September 22, 2021
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 26, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 23, 2003, in Book No. DT360, at Page 943, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Larry C Chapman and Joyce M Chapman, conveying certain property therein described to Archer Land Title as Trustee for Ace Mortgage Funding, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Fifth Third Bank, National Association.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Fifth Third Bank, National Association, will, on October 19, 2021 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the 21st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being located on the east side of the Pulaski Prospect Road and the north side of Abernathy Reserve Road being more fully described to wit: Beginning at a plastake at the intersection of Pulaski-Prospect and Abernathy Reserve Road, said plastake being located in the east right of way line of the Pulaski-Prospect Road and the north margin of Abernathy Reserve Road, said plastake being the southwest corner of said tract; thence with the east right of way line of the Pulaski Prospect Road North 25 degs. 04 East 252 feet to a plastake in said right of way line, said plastake being the northeast corner of said tract, the southwest corner of the Methodist Church property; thence leaving said right of way line along the south property line of the Methodist Church property South 79 degs. 55 East 135 feet to a plastake at an old fence post in the west property line of Casey Jones property, said plastake being the northeast corner of said tract, the southeast corner of said church property; thence with an old established fence line along Jones west property line South 12 degs. 09 East 163 feet to a plastake at a fence corner in the north margin of said Abernathy Reserve Road, said point begin the southeast corner of said tract; thence along the north margin of said Abernathy Reserve Road as follows: South 75 degs 02 West 39 feet, South 80 degs. 00 West 91 feet, South 82 degs. 33 West 148 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.91 acres more or less.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 3185 Prospect Road, Pulaski, TN 38478-6624
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
LARRY C CHAPMAN
JOYCE M CHAPMAN
BRANCH BANKING & TRUST COMPANY
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 307193
DATED September 8, 2021
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date September 15, 2021
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 21, 2001, executed by Rex A. Pope and Belinda D. Pope, husband and wife, to Mark A. Hayes and/or Edwin D. Moore, Trustee, for First National Bank of Pulaski, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on September 21, 2001, in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book DT327, Page 803, as modified by the Loan Modification Agreement dated March 23, 2017, and appearing of record on April 24, 2017, at Book DT554, Page 40, said Registers Office; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 1, 2021, at 10:00 AM, local time, at the North Door of the Giles County Courthouse, located in Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Giles County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Giles, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 21st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the Southeast corner of State Route 166 and the John Brownlow Road about 0.8 miles north of the Aspen Hill Road, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a metal pin 20 from the centerline of John Brownlow Road and 45 from State Highway 166, said pin also being the northwest corner of the property herein described thence with south margin of John Brownlow Road S 84 degrees 55 minutes 44 seconds E 290.42 feet to a metal pipe (found) at a fence corner post at the northwest corner of the Raymond Jett property, D.B. 177, Page 419, and D.B. 177, Page 331, said pin also being the northeast corner of the property herein described; thence leaving the road and with Jetts boundary and a fence S 01 degrees 19 minutes 24 seconds E 264.23 feet to a metal pin, said pin being the southeast corner of the property herein described; thence leaving the fence N 85 degrees 07 minutes 07 seconds W 205.87 feet to a metal pipe (found) in the east margin of the above mentioned highway, said pipe being the Southwest corner of the property herein described; thence with the east margin of the highway N 18 degrees 20 minutes 16 seconds W 286.88 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.50 acres, more or less. Property being subject to a water line easement from an existing water meter on east side of State Highway 166, said meter being approximately 265 south of the centerline of John Brownlow Road, and then running in an easterly direction along an existing water line to the east boundary line of the above described proeprty, said water line serves property of Raymond Jett D.B. 177, Page 419 and D.B. 177, Page 331 and setout in Deed Book 250, Page 433, Registers Office Giles County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to Rex A. Pope and wife, Belinda D. Pope by Warranty Deed from Roy Wayne Giles and Richie M. Jett dated 09/21/2001 and recorded on 09/21/2001 in Book D302, Page 529 in the Register of Deeds Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Also known as: 205 John Brownlow Rd, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel ID: 126-048.08
Commonly known as 205 Brownlow Road, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
Current Owner(s) of Property: Rex A. Pope and Belinda D. Pope
Other Interested Parties:
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Rex A. Pope and Belinda D. Pope.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. ß 7425 and/or Tennessee Code ß 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustees Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1292-1281A
Newspaper: Pulaski Citizen
Publication Dates: 9/29/2021, 10/6/2021, 10/13/2021
NOTICE
Jennifer Renee Wilson:
The State of Tennessee, Department of Childrens Services, has filed a petition seeking a finding that your child is dependent and neglected. You are hereby ORDERED to appear on November 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., at the Giles County Juvenile Court, Pulaski, Tennessee. If you fail to do so, an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Juvenile Court Clerks Office, in Pulaski, Tennessee.
ENTERED this 15 day of September 2021.
Robert C. Richardson, Jr.
HONORABLE ROBERT RICHARDSON
JUVENILE COURT JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
SHAUN J. NOBLIT, BPR 038448
Associate Counsel
Department of Childrens Services
1400 College Park Drive, Suite A Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 286-5301
First run date September 29, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
BOARD OF THE MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE PLANNING REGION FOR FRANKLIN, LINCOLN, BEDFORD, MOORE AND GILES COUNTIES ON OCTOBER 13, 2021
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Tenn. Code. Ann. ß 8-44-101, et seq. that the Board of the Municipal Solid Waste Planning Region for Franklin, Lincoln, Bedford, Moore and Giles Counties, known as the Interlocal Solid Waste Region, (ìPlanning Boardî) will meet in the Fayetteville Municipal Building Auditorium, 110 Elk Ave. South, in Fayetteville, TN on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 5:00 PM, to conduct all business before the Planning Board including, but not limited to, approval of minutes, long range planning, and a presentation and discussion about rail transfer stations. The Planning Board invites the public to attend the meeting, which shall be held in person. For additional information concerning this meetings agenda or the conduct of such meeting, please contact attorney David C. Higney, Counsel for the ISWA, 633 Chestnut Street, Suite 900, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37450.
Run date September 29, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1980-21
ESTATE OF Frank Johnson, Deceased, Date of Death: 08-06-2021
Notice is hereby given that on September 14th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Frank Johnson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-14-21 Executrix, Cindy P.J. Harris
9-14-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
9-14-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 22, 2021
STATE OF TENNESSEE IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY
Case No. 7689
PUBLICATION
SANDRA KAYE JOHNSON TEEPLES,
MISTY DANIELS,
WENDY TEEPLES,
DAVIN COLLINS
Plaintiffs
v.
THE UNKNOWN CHILDREN OF SANDRA Kaye Johnson Teeples; and
The real property described in Deed Book 190 P152, Registers office of Giles County Tn Map 034 Parcel 4.00. and the real property described in Deed Book 383 Pages 209-214 Registers Office of Giles County, Tn, Map 034 Parcel 4.09
Defendants.
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
TO: THE UNKNOWN CHILDREN OF SANDRA KAYE JOHNSON TEEPLES
Please take notice that on the 9th day of September, 2021, a Complaint to Quiet Title was filed in this Court against you praying that title to real estate conveyed located at Rea Branch Road Giles County, TN, Map 034, Parcel 4.00 and Map 034, Parcel 4.09 in which you have or may have an interest or right. The Plaintiffs seek to have title to the property quieted and Plaintiffs be declared the true and lawful owner of said property.
You must plead, answer, or except to same as provided by law, or the Complaint will be taken as confessed against you.
IT IS ORDERED that publication of this Notice and Order be made for four consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen, a newspaper of general circulation in Giles County, Tennessee, notifying the Defendants they are required to answer and make defense to the Complaint in the office of the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee located at 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN within thirty (30) days after the fourth weekly publication of this Notice and Order, and that upon their failure so to do, the Complaint will be taken as admitted by them and the case set for hearing without their presence.
This the 9th day of September, 2021
JUDGE
David L. Allen
Alan C. Betz (BPR No. 10372)
Attorney for Plaintiff
22 Public Square, PO Box 488
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
(931) 762-9767
al@alanbetz.com
First run date September 15, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE
Giles County Financial Management is accepting resumes for the position of Accounting Clerk. An accounting degree is preferred. A drug test and background check are also required.
For job description contact Beth Moore-Sumners at bmsumners@gilescountytn.gov or call the Finance Office at 931-363-5486, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
All resumes must be submitted by Friday, October 22, 2021 by 3:00 p.m.
Giles County is an equal opportunity employer and shall comply with all applicable laws regarding equal employment opportunities for all job applicants and shall not discriminate on the basis of national origin, race, color, religion, age, handicap, or sex.
First run September 29, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR STREET AND SANITATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee, Street and Sanitation Department is accepting applications for a truck driver/laborer. The successful applicant must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must also possess a CDL license or must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021. For further information, please contact Chad Witt, Street Superintendent at (931) 363- 3234.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
First run date September 29, 2021
Public Meetings
Budget Committee
The Budget Committee will have a meeting on Friday, October 1st, 2021 immediately following the 9:00 a.m. Agri-Park Committee Meeting in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Insurance — County to pay employee increase
2) School — Renovation Projects
3) Any other business
Fairview Utility District
The Fairview Utility District’s October 7th Board Meeting has been rescheduled to October 14th at 5:00 pm at our office located at: 155 North Rhodes St.
Run date September 29, 2021
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 31, 2007, by JAMES O. HOWELL. The deed of trust appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book DT450, Page 776 with a change in terms Modification Agreement at Book DT579, Page 740 (ìDeed of Trustî). The Successor Trustee will sell the property referenced in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank.
Sale Date and Location: October 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book D310, Page 251, and commonly known as 818 North 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Property Address: 818 North 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Tax Map Identification No.: 086-099.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.
All sales of Property are ìAS ISî and ìWHERE ISî without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 10th day of September, 2021.
Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: September 15, 22, and 29, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.