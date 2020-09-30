FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Bobby Glass and wife, Carrie Glass, by Deed of Trust for the benefit of CB Investments, LLC, securing a note in the original principal sum of $64,000.00, dated July 7, 2017, and recorded on July 19, 2017, of record in Book DT557, page 280, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, conveyed to Lakeside Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a certain indebtedness, etc. ("Indebtedness") as described in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, R. Houston Akin of Davidson County has been appointed Trustee by CB Investments, LLC, the owner and holder of the Indebtedness by instrument of record at Book DT600, page 823, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, with authority to act under the powers given the Trustee under the Deed of Trust and be applicable law; and
WHEREAS, defaults under the Indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust have occurred; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of said Indebtedness has demanded that the real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said Indebtedness and the cost of said foreclosure, in accordance with the terms, conditions and provisions of the loan documents and the Deed of Trust
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon the Trustee in said Deed of Trust and under applicable law, will on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. oclock, prevailing time, at the entrance to the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory right of redemption or otherwise, homestead, dower, elective share and all other rights of exemption of every kind as waived in said Deed of Trust, certain property described as follows, to-wit:
A certain tract of land lying in the 14th Civil District of Giles, Tennessee, more fully described as follows: Described according to a Survey by Toleman E. Ace Hensley, Dated 10/22/87, as follows: Begin at a cross tie fencepost corner on the north margin of Callahan Road about one half mile east of Highway 166 of the Southwest corner of the land herein described and at a common corner to the Davis Farm- thence S 65 Deg. 00E 159.20 feet- with the North margin of Callahan Road to an iron pin corner common to the Land of Kenneth Bryant-Deed Book #235, Page# 175 thence leaving the road-N 6 Deg. 38E 215.20 feet to an iron pin set in the Kersey Property Line Thence N 69 Deg. 30 E 132.00 Feet to a fence post corner common in the Line of the Davis Line Thence two lines with Davis- S 13 Deg. 07 W 162.40 feet to a very large Oak Tree S 14 Deg. 00 W 35.70 to the Point of Beginning containing 0.67 acre the same to be more or less. Also included with this property is a 2002 Fleetwood Manufactured Home Model Number 4603-D, Serial Numbers TNFL227A25838-MB12 and TNFL227B25838-MB12.
Being the same property conveyed to Bobby Glass and wife, Carrie Glass by Warranty Deed from CB Investments, LLC, dated July 7, 2017, of record in Book D372, page 563, in the Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
The address of the property is, upon best information and knowledge, believed to be 1250 Screamer Road, Lynnville, TN 38472, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
This property is sold AS IS, WHERE IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without any representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MECHANTABILITY, CONDITION OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.
Other interested parties:
None
The right is reserved to (i) delay the sale to another time certain or adjourn the day of the sale to another day and time, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said delay or adjournment on the day and time and place of the sale set forth above; (ii) sell the Property at the time fixed by the last postponement or to give new notice of sale; (iii) sell the Property in such lots, parcels, segments, or separate estates as the Substitute Trustee may choose; (iv) sell part of the Property and delay, adjourn, cancel, or postpone the sale of the remaining part of the Property; (v) sell the Property in whole and then to sell the Property in parts and to consummate the sale in whichever manner produces the highest sale price; (vi) to sell to the next highest bidder in the event any higher bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
The Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin, marketability of title or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real estate by Trustees Deed as Substitute Trustee only and not otherwise.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments (plus penalties, interest and costs) which exists as a lien against the said Property; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state of federal; and any and all prior deeds of trusts, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. This sale is also subject to any matter that an inspection and accurate survey of the property might disclose.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
Dated this 1st day of September, 2020.
R. Houston Akin, Substitute Trustee
2309 Ingleside Rd.
Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 879-7714
Insertion Dates: September 16, 23, and 30
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust (the "Deed of Trust") dated August 1, 2008 and recorded in DT Book 463, page 646, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, MOT Partners did convey certain real estate unto Samuel B. Garner, Jr., Trustee in Trust to secure the payment of a certain note described in the Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, John Michael Merritt, Sr. is the owner and holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust hereinabove referred to; and
WHEREAS, the real estate described in the Deed of Trust is described as follows:
A certain tract of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:
BOUNDED generally North by Woodring Street, South by Pollock, East by a street known as New Street, and West by First Street, facing 63 feet on First Street and running back East between parallel lines 170 feet.
And being the same property acquired by MOT Partners by Deed of record at Deed Book 337, Page 54, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
Tax Map 86P, Group L, Parcel 9.00
The address of the above-described property is:
323 North First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
In addition to the above-named debtors, other interested parties of record are:
Stuart Wiston, Partner
Coby Hanai, Partner
WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of the Note therein set out and contained the power to sell in case of default in the payment of the Note and interest as maturity; and
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note and the owner and holder of the Note has demanded the undersigned to foreclose the Deed of Trust so that the above described real estate is advertised and sold according to its terms in order to collect the Note and the cost of foreclosure; and
NOW THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, Samuel B. Garner, Jr., Trustee, will in accordance with the terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to on the 22nd day of October, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the North door of the Giles County Courthouse offer for sale and sell the above-described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, and free from exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, and all in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject however to all outstanding real estate taxes for the year 2020 and all prior taxes, if any.
The Property is to be sold AS IS WHERE IS, without representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MECHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.
This the 21st day of September, 2020.
SAMUEL B. GARNER, JR.
FOWLKES & GARNER
Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
Supreme Court No. 02654
109 W. Madison Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
931-363-6116
First run date September 30, 2020
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at which time they will be opened for the following:
MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR DOWNTOWN LANDSCAPING
For further information, contact City Administrator Terry Harrison at (931) 363-2516.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date September 30, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
FRANKLIN CHRISTOPHER WATLEY
v. No. 7511
AMY MICHELLE BRUNSON
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
In this cause it appearing to the Court that the whereabouts and residence of the Defendant, Amy Michelle Brunson, are unknown and cannot be found upon diligent inquiry, and that ordinary process cannot be served upon her.
It is, therefore, ordered that Amy Michelle Brunson is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Franklin Christopher Watley, Plaintiff, whose attorney is Joe F. Fowlkes, 109 West Madison Street Pulaski, Tennessee 38478 within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise, default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. It is further Ordered that this notice shall be published in the Pulaski Citizen, a newspaper of general circulation in Giles County, Tennessee, once weekly for four consecutive weeks beginning September 23rd, 2020.
ENTER this 16th day of September, 2020.
Joe F. Fowlkes
Attorney for Plaintiff
109 W. Madison Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
Crystal Greene
Clerk & Master,
Giles County, Tennessee
First run date September 23, 2020
NOTICE
Timothy Dale Brewer:
The State of Tennessee, Department of Children's Services, has filed a petition seeking termination of your parental rights. You are hereby ORDERED to appear on November 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., at the Giles County Juvenile Court, Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee. If you fail to do-so;∑ an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Juvenile Court Clerks Office, in Pulaski, Tennessee.
ENTERED this 17th day of September, 2020
HONORABLE ROBERT C. RICHARDSON, JR.
GILES JUVENILE COURT JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
CHERYL E. CAMPBELL, BPR034175
Associate Counsel
Department of Children's Services
1400 College Park Drive, Suite A
Columbia, TN 38401
(931)490-6037
First run date September 23, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1797-20
ESTATE OF Christine L. Summers, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on September 23rd, 2020, Letters of Administration, CTA, in respect of the Estate of Christine L. Summers, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-23-20 Sonney L. Summers, Sr., Administrator CTA
9-23-20 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
9-23-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
first run date September 30, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1802-20
ESTATE OF Faye Peoples Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on September 22nd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Faye Peoples, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-17-20 Executor, Carl Joe Carey
9-22-20 Attorney, M. Andrew Hoover
9-22-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 30, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1799-20
ESTATE OF Gari Lee Lynn, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on September 17th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Gari Lee Lynn, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-17-20 Executor, Robert Holt McNeese
9-17-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
9-17-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 23, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1803-20
ESTATE OF Joseph Clayton Livermore, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on September 23rd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Joseph Clayton Livermore, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-23-20 Joseph L. Livermore
9-23-20 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
9-23-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 30, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1800-20
ESTATE OF William Preston Murrey, Jr., Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on September 21st, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Preston Murrey, Jr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-21-20 Executor, William Preston Murrey, III.
9-21-20 Attorney, M. Andrew Hoover
9-21-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 30, 2020
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF ORANGE LAMOREAUX JUSTICE CENTER
ANN P. WATTS,
Petitioner/Wife,
V. Case No. 19D010044
KENNETH R. WATTS Respondent/Husband
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING from the Complaint, which is sworn to, and by Affidavit attached to the Complaint, that KENNETH R. WATTS, the Respondent, that personal service of process cannot be had upon him; service of process by publication having been Ordered, he is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of ANN P. WATTS, Plaintiff, who filed with the Superior Court of California County of Orange, 341 The City Drive South, Orange County, CA 92868, Lamoreaux Justice Center, within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, a default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the Pulaski Citizen, a daily newspaper of general circulation, once weekly for four consecutive weeks beginning on the 30th day of September, 2020.
ENTERED THIS THE 20th day of July, 2020
Julie A. Palafox
JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY BY,
David H. Yamasaki, Clerk of the Court
BY: J. Harrel, Deputy
First run date September 30, 2020
The City of Pulaski Electric System Request for Proposal for SIP Trunking Service
The City of Pulaski Electric System is hereby requesting SIP Trunking service proposals for its daily facility operations at 128 South 1st Street, Pulaski, TN. All inquiries or requests for information affecting this RFP must be submitted in writing and emailed to: Garret Laarman (glaarman@pesenergize.com)
RFP Submissions will be accepted at the City of Pulaski Electric System until 5:00pm (CDT) October 23, 2020. Responses received by fax or after this deadline will not be considered.
Submit responses to:
Attn: Garret Laarman
Pulaski Electric System
128 South 1st Street
P.O. Box 368
Pulaski, TN 38478
All submissions are to be submitted in accordance with the specifications stipulated in the bid documents. The City of Pulaski Electric System reserves the right to accept any RFP; to reject any or all RFPs received.
The City of Pulaski Electric System Request for Proposal for Transition or Upgrade to Existing Analog/IPTV Headend Platform
PES Energize a division of The City of Pulaski Electric System is hereby requesting Video Platform proposals, with content provided over a redundant fiber/data circuits. All inquiries and requests for information affecting this RFP must be submitted in writing and emailed to: Brian Shrader (bshrader@pesenergize.com)
RFP Submissions will be accepted at The City of Pulaski Electric System until 5:00pm (CDT) October 23, 2020. Responses received by fax or after this deadline will not be considered.
Submit responses to:
Attn: Brian Shrader
Pulaski Electric System
128 South 1st Street
P.O. Box 368
Pulaski, TN 38478
All submissions are to be submitted in accordance with the specifications stipulated in the bid documents. The City of Pulaski Pulaski Electric System reserves the right to accept any RFP; to reject any or all RFPs received.
Bids Sought
Pulaski Electric System is seeking qualified bids to upgrade our Warehouse located at 400 West Shoal Street. Please contact Fagan Erwin at 931-363-7032 for a set of specifications if interested in quoting on any of these projects.
Separate bid projects include;
1) Warehouse windows (50) in the warehouse and (17) in break rooms/offices (67 windows total) Removal replacement and disposal.
2) HVAC supply duct trunk line and diffusers Remove/ Replace/Disposal
3) Remove, replace, disposal of (2) office area ceiling tiles and light fixtures. Replace with (24) LED lights.
All work to be performed during normal work hours 7:00AM-3:30PM
All SEALED BIDS (with an inner and outer envelope MARKED Warehouse improvements BID) are to be submitted to the attention of Fagan Erwin 128 South First Street Pulaski, TN 38478 no later than 8am October 27th.† Bids will be opened in the PES Boardroom at 128 South First Street at 8:30AM on the 27th.
PES reserves the rights:
† (a) to accept or reject any or all bids in completely or in part;
† (b) to waive any formalities or irregularity with respect to a bid; and
† (c) to negotiate with the best bidder.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed proposals for interior & exterior Camera Systems. For specifications, please contact the Office of Financial Management at 931-363-5486 or Terry Harwell at tharwell@gilescofinance.com. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 PM, October 12th, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send two copies of proposals.
Giles County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. All bids or proposals must comply with all State of Tennessee and Giles County Procurement Laws.
First run date September 30, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Pulaski-Giles County Economic Commission Full Board will meet as follows:
November 18, 2020
January 27, 2021
March 24, 2021
May 26, 2021
The Executive Committee of the Pulaski-Giles County Economic Commission will meet as follows:
October 21, 2020
November 12, 2020
December 16, 2020
January 20, 2021
February 17, 2021
March 17, 2021
April 21, 2021
May 19, 2021
June 16, 2021
Run date September 30, 2020
Public Meetings
Adult Oriented Establishment Board
The Adult Oriented Establishment Board will have a meeting on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Elect Officers
2) Any other business
Giles County Region Planning Commission
The Giles County Region Planning Commission will have a meeting on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Regular Monthly Business
2) Any other business
Legislative Committee
The Legislative Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Rules
2) Fee and Salary Offices
3) Any other business
Airport Committee Joint County/City
The Airport Committee Joint County/City will have a meeting on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Office of Emergency Management at 211 S. Cedar Lane.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Update on Mediation
2) Update on Manager Contract
3) Any other business
Run date September 30, 2020
