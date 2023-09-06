NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2262-23
ESTATE OF EDWIN FOSTER HARLOW, Deceased, Date of Death: 06/25/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of August, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Edwin Foster Harlow, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-21-2023 Executrix, Summer Brooke Harlow
8-21-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
8-21-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
August 30, 2023 and September 6, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2263-23
ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN WHEELER, Deceased, Date of Death: 07/03/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Patricia Ann Wheeler, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-25-2023 Executor, John W. Wheeler, Jr.
8-25-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
8-25-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
August 30, 2023 and September 6, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2264-23
ESTATE OF KENNETH WAYNE THORPE, Deceased, Date of Death: 05/24/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of August, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Thorpe, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-28-2023 Co-Executor, Jeff Harwell
8-28-2023 Co-Executor, Kim Minatra
8-28-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
8-28-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
September 6, 2023 & September 13, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2266-23
ESTATE OF TEDDIE LEWIS STONE, JR.,, Deceased, Date of Death: 07/29/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of August, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Teddie Lewis Stone, Jr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-29-2023 Administratrix, Martha Forbus-Stone
8-29-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
8-29-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
September 6, 2023 & September 13, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Case#: P-2267-23
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DANNIE E. HAGAN, Deceased Resident of Giles County, Tennessee
Notice is Hereby given that on the 30th day of August ,2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of DANNIE E. HAGAN who died August 5, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court Clerk of Giles County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent's date of death
This the 30th day of August, 2023.
8-30-2023 Executor, Jerry Dale Williams
8-30-2023 Attorney, Alan C. Betz
8-30-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
September 6, 2023 & September 13, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2268-23
ESTATE OF PEGGY IRENE HOPPER, Deceased, Date of Death: 8/27/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of August, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect of the Estate of PEGGY IRENE HOPPER, Deceased, who died on August 27, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate, are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (I) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:
(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditors received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (l)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-31-2023 Executor, Thomas P. McCormack
8-31-2023 Attorney, Robert W. Curtis, III
8-31-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
September 6, 2023 and September 13, 2023
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
No. 8004
CRYSTAL G. GREENE, ADMINISTRATRIX C.T.A. OF THE ESTATE OF EDNA FITZGERALD,
Plaintiff
vs.
HAZEL TEAGUE, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT FOR DAVID TEAGUE, DAVID TEAGUE, the unknown heirs of DAVID TEAGUE, including but not limited to SAVANNAH TEAGUE AND KELLIE TEAGUE, the unknown heirs of JIMMY COTHREN, deceased, including but not limited to ANITA COTHREN, PRISCILLA DARLEN MERZ, the unknown heirs of JIMMY EARL COTHREN, JR., deceased, including but not limited to BRANDI DAWN RIPPEY COTHREN, CHRISTOPHER LEE COTHREN, BRAYDON COTHREN, and HAYVEN COTHREN, the unknown heirs of PRESTON COLE COTHREN, deceased, AND KATHY COTHREN (n/k/a Kathy Allen),
Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Hazel Teague, Attorney-in-Fact for David Teague, David Teague, Savannah Teague, Kellie Teague, the unknown heirs of David Teague, the unknown heirs of Jimmy Cothren, deceased, Anita Cothren, the unknown heirs of Jimmy Earl Cothren, Jr., deceased, Christopher Lee Cothren, the unknown heirs of Preston Cole Cothren, deceased, and Kathy Cothren (now known as Kathy Allen)
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest through the above parties.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. §21-1-203 and T.C.A. §21-1-204, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen, a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with Plaintiff’s attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before October 20, 2023, and if you fail to do so, the Plaintiffs will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 24th day of August, 2023.
Crystal G. Greene, Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry, Attorney
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
PC 8/30/23, 9/6/23, 9/13/23 & 9/20/23
NOTICE is hereby given that a Complaint for Claim of Abandoned Mineral Interest has been filed by Tommy Ingram and Tammy Ingram Mosley against A. F. Robertson or the Unknown Heirs of A. F. Robertson in the Chancery Court for Giles County, Tennessee at docket number 8166. Such mineral interest was granted to A. F. Robertson in Deed Book 182, page 124, in the Register’s Office for Giles County, Tennessee, and may affect land located at 533 Solomon Road, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee, identified as Map 115, Parcel 018.00 in the office of the Tax Assessor for Giles County, Tennessee. If, within sixty (60) days after publication, the mineral interest owner does not file with the Clerk and Master an answer alleging a claim to the mineral interest, the Clerk and Master shall so certify to the chancellor who shall enter an order declaring the mineral interest has lapsed and vesting title to the mineral interest in the owner of the surface estate. Mary A. Gabbett, attorney for Plaintiffs, 134 N 2nd St, Pulaski, TN 38478
PC 9/6, 9/13 and 9/20
The Giles County Commission is soliciting candidates for County Attorney. The responsibilities of the County Attorney include: (a) Rendering legal aid and advice to any county official in matters relating to their official work and official duties; (b) Transact the legal business of the county, in court or otherwise; (c) Meet with the County Commission at its sessions and give legal advice and render legal services to the County Commission, its committees, and its members; (d) Appear for and on behalf of the county in all litigation affecting the county or its interests.
Applicants may submit a letter of interest with qualifications/experience to the County Executive by September 8th at 4pm. Letters may be mailed to County Executive, PO Box 678, Pulaski TN 38478 or emailed to gstowe@gilescountytn.gov.
Additional Nonprofits
Contributions - Senior Citizens 20,000.00
Contributions - Chamber of Tourism & Commerce 24,710.00
Boys & Girls Club of Maury County 2,500.00
Community Development Center 2,500.00
Giles County Veterans Alliance 2,500.00
Decisions, Choices, and Options 2,000.00
GILES COUNTY BEER BOARD HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Giles County Beer
Board will meet on the18th day of September, 2023
at 9:00 AM in the basement board room of the Giles
CountyCourthouse Annex located at 222 West Madi-
son Street, in Pulaski, Tennessee to hear and consider
the following application for a permit to sell beer:
Jerry Glen Self for a permit to sell beer for on and
off premises consumption at31 South Barbecue, 13533
Columbia Highway, Lynnville, Tennessee 38472.
This will be a public hearing and any person
having any interest therein will be given an opportunity
to be heard.
The Giles County Beer Board
Carol H. Wade, Secretary
NOTICE TO CONSULTANT ENGINEERS REGARDING A REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS AND LETTERS OF INTEREST
08/21/23
City of Pulaski, TN, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer, seeks to retain the services of a professional consultant engineering firm to provide services related to construction of PIN: 133616.00, East College Street Sidewalk Improvements, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee. This project is being funded in part with Transportation Alternatives Program Funds as a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Locally Managed Program. This project shall adhere to all applicable Federal and State regulations and requirements. The project shall be accomplished in accordance with TDOT Local Programs guidelines. The professional consultant engineering consulting firm must be on TDOT’s pre-approved list or have a completed pre-qualification form filed with TDOT by the deadline for the Letters of Interest. The prequalified firm must have unlimited status. Responsibilities of the professional consultant firm include, but are not limited to:
Required Scope of Services
• Conduct the initial environmental coordination with TDOT/FHWA, preliminary engineering and environmental investigations necessary to fulfill National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements for this project.
• Conduct the appropriate public involvement process per TDOT Public Involvement Plan.
• Conduct project survey and prepare Preliminary Plans.
• Provide Right-of-Way Services as necessary to obtain TDOT R.O.W.
Certification and TDOT Utility and Railroad Certification.
• Prepare construction plans, bid advertisement, construction estimate and bid documents, as necessary to obtain TDOT Notice to Proceed with Construction Phase.
• Construction Engineering Inspection (CEI) Estimated Schedule for Performance of Work
• Environmental – Spring 2024
• Design – Summer 2024
• Right-of-Way – Fall 2024
• Construction documents – Spring 2025
Firms may request consideration by submitting a letter of interest along with qualifications to City of Pulaski, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478 Attn: Terry Harrison. All letters of interest must be received by City of Pulaski on or before 12:00 Noon on September 15, 2023. The letter of interest and qualifications shall indicate the scope of services to be completed by any sub-consultants. Payment will be by lump sum method.
Phase I Evaluation
For Phase I evaluations firms shall submit letters of interest with firm contact information including name, address and e-mail of primary contact. The letters of interest shall also include:
• Work experience in the required disciplines with TDOT, the City of Pulaski, and/or other clients
• Specialized expertise
• Professional licensure
• Staff capabilities of prime consultant
• Size of project and unlimited prequalification status
From the letters of interest, City of Pulaski will select 3 qualified firms to submit Phase II qualifications. From this list the top ranked consultant will be selected.
Phase II Evaluation
City of Pulaski will evaluate the top 3 firms on the following criteria (relative weight):
a. Workload capacity; including amount of work under contract with the City of Pulaski, if applicable (30%)
b. Past performance on agency projects (35%)
c. Technical approach (e.g., project understanding, innovative concepts or alternatives, quality control procedures (20%)
d. Other factors including interviews and demonstrations, as approved by the City of Pulaski (15%)
The consultant evaluation committee holds the ability to conduct interviews based on scoring as Phase III Evaluation.
Prequalification procedures, example letter of interest, list of pre-qualified firms and certified DBEs, TDOT’s standard procurement policy, and additional information can be found at this internet address http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/consultantinfo. For information on prequalification, please contact Christine Smotherman at (615)741-4460 or Christine.Smotherman@tn.gov.
Evaluation proceedings will be conducted within the established guidelines regarding equal employment opportunity and nondiscriminatory action based upon the grounds of race, color, sex, creed or national origin. Interested certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms as well as other minority-owned and women-owned firms are encouraged to respond to all advertisements by City of Pulaski. For information on DBE certification, please contact David Neese at (615)741-3681 or David.Neese@tn.gov. Details and instructions for DBE certification can be found at the following website: http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/small-business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.