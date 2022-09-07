NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Note dated JULY 10, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Note recorded JULY 13, 2015, in Book DT533, at Page 94-107, as Document #15103658 in the Registers office for GILES County, Tennessee, executed by ROSEMARY H BELL, conveying the certain property described therein to GILES TITLE AND ESCROW SERVICES, Trustee, for the benefit of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (ìMERSî) AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR KELLEY MORTGAGE, its successors and assigns and to MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C., having been appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument of record AUGUST 26, 2022, in the Registers office for GILES County, Tennessee in Book DT638, at Page 819-821, as Document #22140123.
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Marinosci Law Group, P.C., as Successor Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Successor Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on October 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Giles County Courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows:
A CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEING LOT NO. 76 OF LANCELOT ACRES AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 116-117, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HERE MADE. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ROSEMARY H. BELL BY WARRANTY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 364 PAGE 18, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. BY INSTRUMENT OF DATE JUNE 14, 1965, AND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 157, PAGE 487, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, (SEE ALSO DEED BOOK 160, PAGE 115, AND DEED BOOK 160, PAGE 391), CERTAIN CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS ARE IMPRESSED UPON THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE EXPRESSLY SUBJECT TO SAID CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND THE SAME ARE REFERRED TO AS IF COPIED HEREIN WORD FOR WORD AND FIGURE FOR FIGURE.
More Commonly Known As: 1010 TUCKER DR, PULASKI, TN 38478.
Said sale shall be held subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to, the following parties who may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
ROSEMARY H BELL, PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, OCCUPANTS/TENANTS OF 1010 TUCKER DR, PULASKI, TN 38478.
To the best of the Successor Trustees knowledge, information, and belief, there are no other Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A. ß 35-5-104 or T.C.A. ß 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. ß 7425.
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The Successor Trustee may postpone the above referenced sale from time to time as needed without further publication. The Successor Trustee will announce the postponement on the date and at the time and location of the originally scheduled sale.
This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be utilized for that purpose.
Marinosci Law Group, P.C., Successor Trustee,
50 Peabody Place, Suite 255 Memphis, TN 38103
Office: 901-203-0680,
Fax: 901-440-0561.
22-05226
First run date September 7, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on October 11, 2022 at 11:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Shannon N Tesch and Eric T Tesch, to Kelley Hinsley, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Mortgage Group, Inc on December 11, 2009 at Book DT475, Page 372; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 106 Poling Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 077K A 006.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Shannon N. Tesch and Eric T. Tesch
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchasers title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Shannon N Tesch and Eric T Tesch, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 22-122588
First run date August 31, 2022
LEGAL NOTICE
The TDEC Division of Water Resources (DWR) proposes to issue a water quality National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit:
Applicant: City of Pulaski
Pulaski STP
Permit Number: TN0021687
Permit Writer: Maybelle T. Sparks, P.E.
Rating: Major
County: Giles
EFO Name: Columbia
Location: 1149 Paulk Lane
City: Pulaski, TN 38478
Activity Description: treatment of municipal sewage using activated sludge plant with ultraviolet disinfection
Effluent Description: treated municipal wastewater from Outfall 001
Receiving Stream: Richland Creek at mile 23.3
The proposed permit contains limitations on the amounts of pollutants to be discharged, in accordance with Federal and State standards and regulations. Permit conditions are tentative and subject to public comment.
For more information, or to review and/or copy documents from the permit file (there is a nominal charge for photocopies), contact Maybelle T. Sparks, P.E. at (615) 532-0651 or the Columbia Environmental Field Office at (931) 380-3371. To comment on this permit issuance or proposed conditions submit written comments to TDEC-DWR, William R. Snodgrass - Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243. Comments should be received within 30 days from the Legal Notice and should include the applicant name and NPDES Number.
Interested person may request a public hearing on any application. The request must be filed within the comment period and must indicate the interest of the filling party and reasons for the request. If there is significant interest, a hearing will be held pursuant to Rule 0400-40-5-.06(9)(a), and the Director will make determinations regarding permit issuance.
Run date September 7, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2154-22
ESTATE OF James Loyd Mitchell, Deceased, Date of Death: 7-16-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of August, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Loyd Mitchell, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-30-22 Executor, Jo Ann Mitchell
8-30-22 Attorney, Alan Betz
8-30-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 7, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2149-22
ESTATE OF Jerry Wayne Daly, Deceased, Date of Death: 7-31-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jerry Wayne Daly, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-24-22 Executrix, Nikki Daly Abernathy
8-24-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
8-24-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 31, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2153-22
ESTATE OF Marvin Kent McCluskey, Deceased, Date of Death: 8-12-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Marvin Kent McCluskey, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-23-22 Executrix, Kelli J. Courtney f/k/a Kelli P. Strickland
8-23-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
8-23-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 31, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2155-22
ESTATE OF Megan A. Whitfield, Deceased, Date of Death: 8-27-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of September, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Megan A. Whitfield, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-1-22 Administrator, Marcus Whitfield
9-1-22 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
9-1-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
Public Notice
Giles County Commission will elect an attorney on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Regular County Commission Meeting.
If you would like to be considered for this position, please send a letter or resume to the County Executives Office at P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 by Friday, September 9th, 2022 by 3:00 p.m.
Melissa Greene
County Executive
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Giles County Office of Emergency Management has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding through the Tennessee Emergency Management (TEMA). As a sub-recipient.
Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives and for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990, FEMA is required to consider alternatives to and to provide a public notice of any proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands. EO 12898 also requires FEMA to provide the opportunity for public participation in the planning process and to consider potential impacts to minority and low-income populations. This notice may also fulfill requirements under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.
PROPOSED WORK AND PURPOSE: Giles County is respectfully requesting funds to build a 9600 sqft sever weather safe space that will be located at the Giles County Ag-park. Giles County Emergency Management will take ownership and be responsible for post project site maintenance and inspections. Information regarding the proposed location of this project is detailed below:
LOCATION OF PROPOSED WORK:
Giles County Ag-Park
2014 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, Tn 38478
PUBLIC COMMENTS: Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with the proposed project and is wishing to comment on this project may submit written comments to the Giles County Office of Emergency Management 211 South Cedar ln Pulaski, Tn 38478. All comments received by Oct. 7th, 2022, will be reviewed by the Giles County Office of Emergency Management and forwarded on to the State of Tennessee and FEMA.
APPLICANT CONTACTS:
Josh Young, Project Manager
Interim Director Giles O.E.M.
Office: 931-363-1342
Fax: 931-363-3619
First run date September 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.