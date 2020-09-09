IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR MAURY COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT COLUMBIA
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD MARILYN ISABELLA LOPEZ
DATE OF BIRTH: 05/22/2009 DARLENE LOPEZ and husband, TIMOTHY CHAD PUGH Petitioners V. No. A-038-19
MARCUS V. SANTOS, Respondent
PUBLICATION ORDER
Upon request of the Plaintiff pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated ß21-1-203 and ß21-1-204, and for good cause shown, it is
HEREBY ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that Respondent, Marcus V. Santos, shall be served with notice of this action by publication of this order in the Pulaski Citizen newspaper as provided by law:
TO THE ABOVE RESPONDENT:
You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Cara E. Lynn, Petitioners attorney, whose address is 809 S. Main Street, Suite 200, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, an answer to the Petition for Adoption by Stepparent and Termination of Parental Rights filed with the above referenced court. The Petition seeks an entry of a Termination of Parental Rights and Final Decree of Adoption. A copy of the Petition can be obtained from the above referenced court. If you fail to responsively plead within the designated time, the Petitioners will apply for judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Petition. The Motion for Default will be heard on the 12th day of October, 2020, at 9:00 oclock a.m. Respondent shall appear on that day before the Chancery Court for Maury County, Tennessee and defend, or otherwise the bill will be taken for confessed.
This notice will be published in the Pulaski Citizen newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks. The first publication date is August 19, 2020.
ENTERED this the 29th day of July 2020.
J. RUSSELL PARKES, JUDGE
CARA E. LYNN #027392
Attorney for Petitioners
809 S. Main Street, Suite 200
Columbia, TN 38401
931-398-5070 - Office
931-398-5075 - Fax
clynn@tfllaw.com
First run date August 19, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1792-20
ESTATE OF Joseph Clay Hardin, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 28th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Joseph Clay Hardin, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-28-20 Personal Representative, Joseph Scott Hardin
8-28-20 Personal Representative, Bobby Lee Townsend
8-28-20 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
8-28-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 2, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1792-20
ESTATE OF Kay Holt Hardy, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 28th, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Kay Holt Hardy, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-27-20 Administrator, Rochelle M. Woods
8-27-20 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
8-28-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 2, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1788-20
ESTATE OF Margaret Faye Ward, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 28th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Margaret Faye Ward, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-28-20 Executrix, Jerri Lynn Kressenberg
8-28-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
8-28-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 2, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1794-20
ESTATE OF Patricia K. Bowen, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on September 2nd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Patricia K. Bowen, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-2-20 Executor, Robert Morgan
9-2-20 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
9-2-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 9, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1791-20
ESTATE OF Waymon Brown Howard, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 25th, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Waymon Brown Howard, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-25-20 Administrator, Amy Cookinham
8-25-20 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
8-25-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 2, 2020
Public Meetings
Insurance Committee
The Insurance Committee will have a meeting on Monday, September 14th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) 5% Increase Rate on Insurance
2) Any other business
E-911 Committee
The Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board of Directors will have a 911 Board meeting September 15th, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at the EMA Office at 211 S. Cedar Ln, Pulaski TN 38478
Environmental Committee
The Environmental Committee will have a meeting on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Giles County EMA Office located at 211 S. Cedar Lane.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Dead Animal Pick-up
2) Recycling Update
3) New Business
4) Any other business
Run date September 9, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.