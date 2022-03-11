Daylight Savings Time is set to begin this Sunday, March 13.
Latest
- Raiders, Bobcats Receive All-District Hardware
- Ladies Come Together to Bless Communities at Home, Abroad
- March Is Extension Month
- Clocks Set to 'Spring Forward' This Weekend
- Column: ‘The Best Deal I’ve Ever Made’
- Fire Displaces Family
- Qualifying Underway for August Election
- Bridge Dedication Honors Community Leader
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Hagan Lamar
- GCSD Investigating Death of a Child
