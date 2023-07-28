In a called meeting June 15, the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
Meeting in special session to pass its budget before the new fiscal year started July 1, the board gave its unanimous approval.
In the same meeting, the board also approved the purchase of property located at 20261 Ardmore Ridge Road for the amount of $80,000.
July
At the board’s regular July meeting, Mayor Mike Magnusson recommended charging $25 per hour for night time use of ballpark lights during the off-season, due to some baseball teams preferring to practice later in the evenings. Magnusson said he had consulted with other communities and was told charging the fee is standard practice outside of league-play. The board approved.
Street Department Foreman Mike Watridge told the board at the July 6 meeting that he was approached by Jason Whitt of Taft concerning use of the ballpark for a three-week softball tournament for individual co-ed teams. All proceeds after the umpires are paid would go to the City of Ardmore for the park. The tournament would reportedly only need use of the bathrooms, lights and the fields to be graded and lined. The board approved.
The board also heard and approved:
• Continued work on a sidewalk grant first started in May 2023.
• A $1 per hour raise for Street Department worker Darius Davis.
• A $2 per hour raise for City Recorder Kimberly Holladay.
• A 5 percent pay increase for library employee Morgan Griffin-Morgan.
• A second three-year term on the library board for Roma
Kaur.
