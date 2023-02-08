The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a new public address system to be installed in the meeting room at Ardmore City Hall during the Feb. 2 monthly meeting.

The board had previously put the project out to bid but only one bid was received. The total cost of the project will be $7,708.18 and will include a microphone for each position on the council and at the audience podium. The system can also be controlled using smart devices including phones and tablets. It will automatically record city meetings and will produce a file that can be saved and uploaded to the city recorder’s computer to assist with taking minutes for future meetings.

