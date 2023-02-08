The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a new public address system to be installed in the meeting room at Ardmore City Hall during the Feb. 2 monthly meeting.
The board had previously put the project out to bid but only one bid was received. The total cost of the project will be $7,708.18 and will include a microphone for each position on the council and at the audience podium. The system can also be controlled using smart devices including phones and tablets. It will automatically record city meetings and will produce a file that can be saved and uploaded to the city recorder’s computer to assist with taking minutes for future meetings.
The city park’s sports fields will be receiving upgrades, which will be paid through the park fund. The upgrade will include soil conditioner and packing clay which will cost $3,595.50. A portable mound will cost $2,149 and will allow the department to place and remove the mound in order to transition a field between different sports and age groups quickly and efficiently. The price originally came in at $2,609 but was nearly $500 cheaper if the city was willing to transport the mound themselves from the Dalton, Ga., facility. Finally, the board also approved the purchase of two Jaypro Easyliner HG Field Marker units that will allow the department to line the infields and batter’s boxes. The price for the two units came in at a $799.70 total.
The board also approved a motion to add a shower to a new street department building that was in the process of being built.
It was determined the inclusion of the shower stall was import in case hazardous materials needed to be quickly removed from the skin or clothing of city workers in the field.
Alderman Garon Hargrove offered to donate an unused shower stall that he had still in its boxing as long as the city picked it up.
The board discussed whether this would cause any potential issues, but after conferring with the city attorney, it was determined the street department picking up the stall was not an ethical constraint due to it being a donation and for the use of the city.
