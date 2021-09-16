The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the hiring of two new city employees as well as raises for several more at its Sept. 2 meeting.
The board approved the hiring of Jonathan Peters and Matthew Floyd to the police department, a matter which had previously been approved at the joint meeting between Ardmore, Tenn., and Ardmore, Ala.
In addition, new police chief Jereme Robison requested his two current dispatchers receive a raise to $14 an hour, one dollar more than what is currently being offered to new hires. The board approved this request, as well as a 3 percent raise to the city’s library employees effective as of their annual review dates.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request for a liquor Certificate of Compliance to Lesa Patel of Ardmore Tobacco and Beer.
• Approved the financial reports for the month of August.
• Heard a request for a $3,000 contribution to the Ardmore Boys and Girls Club, which received a motion but died for lack of second.
