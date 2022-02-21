The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen met for the first time in two months Feb. 3 after the January meeting had been canceled.
The board approved expenditures for the months of December and January for the city as well as approving recent audit findings.
Rezoning
The board heard a rezoning request from Grant Tomerlin for property located at 30391 W. Railroad St. Tomerlin’s request was to have the approximately 1.4-acre lot rezoned from R-2, which excludes single mobile homes, apartments and duplexes, to R-1, which allows mobile homes with permanent foundation but does not allow apartments and duplexes.
The motion passed 4-2 after a spirited and at times contentious discussion. A public hearing on the matter had taken place 30 minutes before the start of the regularly scheduled meeting.
Personnel
After a positive review of Emergency Management Agency Director Kole Phillips’ first 90 days, the board approved a motion to raise his pay by $1 per hour, which will be pending the city of Ardmore, Ala., passing a similar measure.
The board accepted the resignation of part-time street department employee Charles Mauldin and also passed a motion to advertise a full-time street department position.
Animal Nuisance
Mayor Mike Magnusson noted the city had received complaints about nuisance animals including guineas, chickens and cats and would be attempting to rein in offenders.
One member of the public thanked the mayor for the upcoming action on the matter, noting chickens had damaged her yard and left excrement on her porch recently.
Magnusson said it may take time for action on the matter to take place and received a laugh from those in attendance when he quipped, “Now in the meantime, see if they’ll lay you an egg.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request for the Ardmore Lions Club/Mid South Pullers to hold a tractor pull June 17-18.
• Reviewed a resolution in which the Ardmore Planning Commission approved plans for the city to receive a $37,500 matching grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for park improvements.
• Approved a resolution accepting the Lincoln County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• Approved a resolution to re-appoint alderman Wayne Harvell as the board’s representative to the Ardmore Public Library, while also changing future library board appointments to coincide with the city’s fiscal year, which runs July 1-June 30.
