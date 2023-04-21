The loss of the Ardmore Park director and the baseball league commissioner brought parents, coaches and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen together to work out a solution for the spring season.
During a called meeting March 27, Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson informed the city council that Park Director Tim Turner had resigned his position March 16. Also stepping down was baseball commissioner Russell Resendez.
Thirteen youth baseball and softball coaches were present at the April 6 city council meeting, to discuss how Turner’s sudden resignation would affect the impending spring ball season.
“All of you know, that all of a sudden, our director was gone. So, we’re doing the best we can to learn the process,” Magnusson said. “Our street department has been working very hard to try to make it work. I’ve had a lot of good phone calls today with people wanting to help out.”
The mayor then invited the coaches to speak.
“I want to thank the city for this park,” veteran coach Brian Anderson said. “I give props to the street guys; I went to the park to help line fields, and they (street department) had those fields looking immaculate. This park is more than baseball and softball, more than wins and losses. The world offers a lot of things, and a lot of it’s not good. But when these kids get to step out on that ball field, they get a time in their life when they get to enjoy a sport. Moving forward, we can make this great. I know the coaches we have for baseball and softball, and with the help of the city, we can make this park great for the kids. I’m a very vocal coach. My kids know what to expect when they step onto that field. They also know, before we step off that field, we’re going to pray, I’m going to hug them and tell them I love them. The park means showing love to these kids. It’s more than teams. There’s a bigger game to be played for them. I’m a follower of Christ, and I’m not ashamed of it. My goal is to see the love of Jesus Christ through my coaching. I hate to lose, but there’s a bigger part that we play here. City Council, give us your support, and we as coaches will give you all the support we can.”
Several other coaches came forward to reiterate what Anderson said, regarding their love for the children of their community and seeking a solution that benefits the kids, coaches and parents, as well as promoting a positive image going forward for the Ardmore Parks and Recreation Department.
The coaches collectively voiced their appreciation for the efforts of the city council and the street department.
There was concern regarding a point of contact in the interim, for scheduling and umpires, among other things.
Mike Watridge of the Ardmore Street Department addressed these concerns, saying he and his crew chose to step up and help. He said no one asked them to do it, they just offered, and that the coaches can call him at any time with questions, concerns or to offer help.
