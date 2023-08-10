Lee Hodges, a 28-year-old professional golfer and graduate of Ardmore High School, was recognized for his first PGA Tour win last week by the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Ardmore Hometown Hero Lee Hodges recently notched his first PGA tour victory and was honored with a resolution by the Ardmore, Tenn., Board of Mayor and Aldermen.   Submitted

The Hometown Hero Appreciation Resolution adopted by the board at its Aug. 3 meeting recognizes Hodges’ July 30 victory in the 3M open in Minnesota, his first PGA tour victory in just his 65th start. 

