Lee Hodges, a 28-year-old professional golfer and graduate of Ardmore High School, was recognized for his first PGA Tour win last week by the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The Hometown Hero Appreciation Resolution adopted by the board at its Aug. 3 meeting recognizes Hodges’ July 30 victory in the 3M open in Minnesota, his first PGA tour victory in just his 65th start.
Hodges scored 24 under par, with total score of 260, setting a tournament scoring record for the 3M Open. He became the first wire-to-wire champion in 3M Open history, and his seven-shot victory was the largest margin of victory in the history of the Open, also giving him the largest victory on the PGA tour since 2019.
The resolution states, “Lee Hodges’ victory delighted and thrilled the citizens of Ardmore as we watched our hometown hero outplay the PGA field at the 3M open. The accomplishments of Hodges at his first PGA tour victory at the 3M open is worthy of appreciation and notification. The city looks forward to many more PGA victories from Hodges, and the citizens of Ardmore will be with him every step of the way, supporting him with our friendship and appreciation.”
In other business, the Ardmore board:
• Approved $1 per hour raises for City Clerk Lydia Randolph and Street Department worker Jerry Mitchell. In a joint decision with Ardmore, Ala., a 5 percent salary increase for EMA Director Dustin Ward was also approved.
• Approved a $5,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club.
• Determined there will be no change in property taxes for 2023-24.
• Voted to dispose of the portable fencing at the ballpark. It is in bad shape after several years of use and weather, and has been deemed unusable.
• Approved Ardmore High School using the city’s concession trailer for football season.
