The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a motion to increase a matching grant request for upgrades at the Ardmore City Park during its Nov. 5 meeting.
The board had previously approved a resolution to seek out a $25,000 matching grant for the upgrade of playground equipment and a splash pad at its October meeting, however, the state expressed concerns the $50,000 total would be insufficient to complete the project. The new resolution requests a $37,500 matching grant for a total of $75,000 for the project. The Local Parks and Recreation Funds grant would be provided through the Division of Recreation Educational Services of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Paving Projects
The board approved a pair of paving projects which will be undertaken by the Giles County Highway Department.
The Morrow Road project was unanimously approved with a projected cost of $5,143.05. The project for paving work at the city park, which would total $4,414.55, passed with alderman Paul T. VanManen casting the lone vote against.
Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson advised the two projects will most likely not be undertaken until 2021.
Multimodal Access Grant
The board unanimously approved a letter that will be sent to Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright supporting an application for the TDoT 2020-21 Multimodal Access Grant.
The letter states funds received from the grant would help the city “provide pedestrians with safer access to local business entities such as the library, post office, city hall, grocery stores and neighborhoods by constructing a sidewalk system and pedestrian scale lighting along the route.”
The board acknowledges that the city’s general fund would provide a 5 percent matching contribution and would be responsible for future maintenance on the project.
Dump Truck
The board also unanimously approved a pair of motions for work on a city dump truck including the purchase of four new tires.
After reviewing the bids, the board passed a motion to purchase four tires at a cost of $250 each from Taft Tire Service. A second motion was passed for work on the truck’s cylinders which raise its bed with the project going to Terry’s Fabrication at a cost of $2,800.
Newly elected aldermen Ken Crosson and Wayne Harvell were in attendance at the meeting and will join the board in January after winning seats in the Nov. 3 election.
Crosson and Harvell were elected alongside incumbent Garon Hargrove. The two will take the place of current aldermen Raymond Crabtree and VanManen.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a motion to pay retired Ardmore Police Lt. David Posey for four holiday and discretion days which took place while he was on injured reserve.
• Approved a motion to allow city recorder Mary Prier to procure Christmas decorations for the city at her discretion.
• Approved the October financial reports.
• Heard the city was in need of a new side bush hog.
