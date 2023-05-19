Longtime Ardmore City Recorder Mary Prier announced her retirement at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s May meeting.
Prier told the board that after nearly half a century of working, she now looks forward to spending time at home and enjoying her family.
The mayor and board members voiced their appreciation for her many years of dedicated service to Ardmore.
Kimberly Holiday was recently hired to step in as the new city recorder. The board voted that she be given the authority to take care of the city’s banking business and other city functions. Holiday has already applied for her Notary Public at Large license, as has new City Court Clerk Lydia Randolph.
In Ardmore Street Department business, the board voted to hire Jerry Mitchell, and approved anniversary raises for employees Jerry Toone and Kyle Key. Mayor Mike Magnusson also recommended a raise for Supervisor Mike Watridge, which was approved unanimously.
In other business during its May 4 meeting, the Ardmore Board:
• Appointed Wayne Harvell as a city representative for the Ardmore Library Board, and Verlin Collins to replace Mickey Smith on that board.
• Reappointed Magnusson as representative for the Interlocal Solid Waste Authority.
