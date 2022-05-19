The city of Ardmore is under investigation regarding potential ethics violations, according to information revealed at the May 5 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In the waning minutes of the meeting, city employee Will Posey asked to speak on the issue, leading to a roughly 20-minute discussion on the investigation, which is being conducted by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
“Really, I hate to do this,” Posey said. “I really hate to even be a part of doing this. I’d just like to stand up so everybody can hear me. I know you’re all good guys. I just want to know when you’re going to start standing up for us, the city workers? Mike [Magnusson] has put us through hell. He forces us to do ethics violations all the time.”
Alderman Ken Crosson asked for further clarification on the investigation and allegations.
“I want to ask about this investigation,” Crosson said, addressing Magnusson. “I’ve sat on this board for 20-something years. I’ve served four mayors. This is the first time, to my knowledge, that we’ve had the comptroller’s office come down here to investigate the mayor because of some wrongdoing. It hasn’t been proved yet, but you know as well as you’re sitting there, if you did do anything wrong, you know that in your own mind. And I want to ask, did you? Have you?”
Mayor Magnusson declined to speak to specifics about the allegations but said he and the city would fully cooperate with investigators from the comptroller’s office in regards to the alleged ethics violations.
“The only thing I know is that I had a meeting with them, and they told me they were investigating, and Mary [Prier] can back this up,” Magnusson said. “I said I will not stay in the way. You can investigate, and Mary will give you anything you want and anything you want to ask me.”
“That’s all I’m going to say. They’re in charge, and they will tell me when something is going on. Now, I’m not the only one here who is being investigated,” Magnusson added.
CITIZEN reached out to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office seeking confirmation of the investigation as well as any information regarding the scope and length of the investigation. The office released the following statement.
“The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has broad authority to review government entities including the City of Ardmore. It is our policy to not comment further.”
Reporting Software
The board approved a motion to enter into an agreement with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department to “piggyback” off its license for a Records Management Solutions Reporting System that will help the Ardmore, Tenn., Police Department with its report documentation. The new software will replace the current forms-based system and increase efficiency, according to the department, while costing significantly less than purchasing its own license. The upfront cost will be $6,500 for the first year with an additional $4,800 for the next four years. The department explained that the Ardmore, Ala., Police Department had its own reporting system, but that these systems are designed specifically for each state.
Budget
The board approved a pair of budget ordinances including an amendment to the 2021-22 budget and an ordinance adopting the 2022-23 budget on first reading. The amendment to the 2021-22 budget was in regards to expenses in the general fund, street aid fund and library fund that were greater than anticipated.
In addition, the board also passed a motion to hire a new street department worker for $16.50 per hour. The employee in question was to start May 9.
City Vehicles
The board approved two motions regarding upgrades to existing city vehicles. The first was to perform repairs on a city dump truck including adding a scissor lift. The cost of the work to be performed by Terry’s Fabrication was $3,800.
In addition, the board approved adding emergency lights to two city trucks at a cost of $859 each. The work was to be performed by 256 Signs out of Elkmont, Ala.
Street Project
Finally, the board approved a street paving project to be performed by the Lincoln County Highway Department. The project would include work on 320 feet of Jones Avenue, 1,906 feet of Henry Bayless Road and 1,095 feet of State Line Road. The total cost of the project would come in at an estimated $46,116.84 with $28,359 coming from a Local Government Direct Access Grant and the rest from state street aid funds. This would leave the state street aid fund balance at $21,513.39. The pricing estimates were figured with the oil index at $659.17 and could vary based on fluctuation in the index.
