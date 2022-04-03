The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen took the opportunity to invest in youth athletics at the March meeting.
The board approved a motion to provide a total of $2,785.72 to Limestone County Youth Baseball and Limestone County Softball. This money will go toward sponsoring players, ordering equipment, providing trophies and insurance, among other things.
In addition, the board also approved a motion to accept a bid from Middle Tennessee Builders for approximately 175 feet of fencing and a wall behind the concession stands at the city park for a price of $4,835.
Ordinance Amendment
The board approved an ordinance to amend Title 7, Chapter 3, Fire Protection and Fireworks of the Ardmore Municipal Code.
The ordinance defines open burning as "the burning of any matter in such a manner that the products of combustion resulting from the burning are emitted directly into the air without passing through an adequate stack, duct or chimney."
The proposed purpose of the ordinance is "to protect, preserve and promote the safety and welfare of the citizens of the city through the reduction, control and prevention of open burning."
The ordinance goes on to address topics such as methods of enforcement, penalties, exemptions and exceptions. Further, the ordinance's provisions include requirements such as open burning sites being constantly attended, are not to include certain dangerous materials, must be at least 50 feet from any structure, and if in a container must be at least 15 feet from any structure and not stacked more than six inches higher than the container among other requirements.
Revenue Sharing Resolution
The board also approved a resolution relative to restoring revenue sharing and to return the local share of the single article cap to local governments.
The resolution notes that "when confronting serious fiscal challenges in 2002, the state of Tennessee increased the state sales tax rate from 6 percent to 7 percent; and...the state chose not to share a portion of the sales tax revenues generated by the increase from 6 percent to 7 percent with Tennessee municipalities."
According to the resolution, this broke a 55-year tradition of sharing 4.6 percent of all sales tax revenue designated for the state's general fund with municipalities. The changes resulted in nearly $2 billion in additional sales tax collections for the state over the last 20 years.
Therefore, since the conditions in 2002 which led to the measure have been erased, the resolution demonstrates the local board's formal support for the restoration of the historic revenue sharing relationship.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a motion to give a part-time library worker a 3 percent raise at her annual review.
- Conducted first reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning map that was passed at the February meeting.
