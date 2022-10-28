The Ardmore Public Library has a new director.
The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the recommendation of the Ardmore Library Board that Tina O’Driscoll be hired as the new library director.
According to board discussion, O’Driscoll has a masters degree in information science and 20 years experience.
The board also voted to add Trey Harvell to the Ardmore Library Board. A second recently open position on the library board will be filled at a later date.
City Judge
After serving for many years as the Ardmore City Judge, attorney Joe Fowlkes has informed the city he will be retiring at the end of the year.
The board approved hiring attorney Rob Curtis to serve as the new city judge.
Helipad
Dustin Ward with the Ardmore Fire Department told the board that upgrades to the city helipad include replacing lights at a total cost of just over $1,300. The fire department will install the new lights.
Ward added that the helipad will be repainted and Red Line Striping has agreed to donate that project to the city.
The board approved the cost of upgrades to the helipad.
Ward also noted that work is underway to make the Ardmore Helipad an FAA approved helipad, which means it would be included on a map for helicopters.
The pad, Ward said, would remain for medical use only, but would also be a location for any helicopter needing to make an emergency landing.
The board approved the project, which includes no cost to the city.
Speeding
Citizens approached the board about speeding in the Highland Heights neighborhood, saying that they were told the city would do something about the speeding, but nothing has been done.
One citizen asked for a speed bump, but board members indicated that they are unsure whether the city is allowed by state law to install speed bumps anymore.
Board members promised the citizens they would look further into speed bumps and work with the police department on ways to slow down speeders in the area.
In other business during its October meeting, the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen:
• Approved a resolution that moves forward grant funding for water and sewer system improvements.
• Heard from Alderman Shane Emerson that while the city is working to upgrade its wastewater treatment system anyone seeking a permit to connect to the system needs to be informed that the system is almost at full capacity.
• Approved $800 for Christmas prizes and candy.
• Approved a procurement policy for state funds.
•Approved repairs to the city’s tractor.
• Approved annual pick up of large junk items from Oct. 17-21.
