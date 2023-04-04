The effort to expand broadband coverage across most of Giles County continues, according to information shared at the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s March meeting.

Giles County Executive Graham Stowe told the Ardmore board that the vendors who will be building out the fiber optic expansion to as much as 99 percent of Giles County received their contracts from the state recently, and those vendors — Ardmore Telephone, Duck River Electric and Pulaski Electric System — are working on what is expected to be a two-three year build out.

