The effort to expand broadband coverage across most of Giles County continues, according to information shared at the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s March meeting.
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe told the Ardmore board that the vendors who will be building out the fiber optic expansion to as much as 99 percent of Giles County received their contracts from the state recently, and those vendors — Ardmore Telephone, Duck River Electric and Pulaski Electric System — are working on what is expected to be a two-three year build out.
“One concern is that as the grants are getting released, everybody is ordering materials at the same time, which concerns me about the supply chain,” Stowe said, noting that also goes for crews doing the work. “They may be hard to come by.”
Stowe updated the board on several other items happening in the county over the last few months. He reminded the Ardmore board and residents living in Giles County that they are served by three county commissioners — Erin Curry, Dr. Jim Lathrop and Joyce Woodard — who they can reach out to if they have concerns or questions about county government. Stowe also welcomed anyone with questions or comments concerning the county to call his office at 363-5300. Stowe also pointed to the county’s website, gilescountytn.gov, for information on Giles County government.
Information Stowe shared with the Ardmore board included reorganization of emergency services under one umbrella; a county-wide digital communications system for emergency responders that will also connect with the state; recent movement in finding property for a new ambulance service station; the report on the condition of the Giles County Courthouse and how to proceed with the need for a justice center; the search for a new EDC director for Giles County that Stowe said would focus more on the county as a whole; and water and wastewater grants.
On the subject of wastewater treatment, the board heard from Alderman Wayne Harvell that the engineering firm working on wastewater treatment upgrades indicate things are looking good, but there are no definitive answers yet.
“They feel good where we’re heading with it,” Harvell said.
The board approved funding half the cost of upgrades and repairs done to the Police and Fire Memorial in Ardmore. Dustin Ward, with the Emergency Services Department, said the Ardmore, Ala., board agreed to pay for the project up front. The work is complete, according to Ward.
Alderman Kenneth Crosson questioned the work being done before the matter was brought to the Ardmore, Tenn., board for funding.
Mayor Mike Magnusson said a joint meeting of the two boards would be called for future projects.
The board approved spending $2,169.
In other business during the March monthly meeting, the Ardmore board:
• Approved updates to the city’s ordinance concerning state guidelines for police reserves.
• Approved a 3 percent raise for dispatcher Roberta Evans who had reached her one-year anniversary in the position.
• Approved hiring Larry Chapman to the police force. Chapman has been with the Ardmore Police Department before, and will have to obtain some additional training to be certified in Alabama.
• Approved paying $7,350 as its half for a new generator for the police department.
• Heard that a previously approved police truck had been received and Ardmore, Tenn.,’s half of the cost was $20,575.50.
• Heard the street department had hired Darius Davis of Ardmore.
• Heard that the street department office painting and upgrading was nearing completion.
• Approved a Community Development Block Grant resolution to possibly pay for a storm shelter. Ardmore’s portion of the funds would be $70,588.23.
Crosson asked if the city has that money, to which Magnusson responded they do.
• Heard that a part-time library employee was due for their evaluation and had received a 5 percent raise equating to 37 cents per hour.
• Magnusson said Violet Perry had volunteered to help part-time in the city’s administrative office until the position can be filled permanently.
• Approved paying $1,155 for player fees for youth baseball and $1,346 for baseballs for the Ardmore league. Youth softball league fees are covered this year with money recovered from previous years. Softballs for the league will cost approximately the same as baseballs for the other league.
• Heard that a Bluegrass Festival will be coming to Ardmore Sept. 15-16.
