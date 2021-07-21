The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen received news on the progress of a host of grants the city has been awarded in recent months at its July 1 meeting.
The most recent was that of the Tennessee Dog Park Dash Grant via the Randy and Jenny Boyd Foundation. This grant will include $25,000 which can be used to build or improve an existing dog park in the community.
In addition, the city received a $37,500 matching grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for improvements to the Ardmore City Park. According to a release, “Ardmore will use the funds to expand the existing splash pad and improve the playground at the Ardmore City Park.” Some of these improvements will include features to enhance access to the park in line with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Finally, the city also received news its Multimodal Access Grant proposal had been selected for funding, providing $950,000 for “sidewalk and bikeway investments along state routes to communities across Tennessee.”
Joint Meeting Actions
The board approved actions taken at the June joint meeting between the cities of Ardmore, Tenn., and Ardmore, Ala.
Among the actions approved were the acceptance of Police Chief James Kennedy’s retirement after serving 33 years on the force. The search for a new police chief has begun as the city is accepting applications through mid-July.
The joint meeting also included several personnel hires and raises including the hiring of Andrew Morgan, Justin Grays, Frank Crnko, Eric Taylor and Brandon Crews. Raises were approved for Britney Lucas, Nicole Burke and Ryan Cole.
Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson took the July 1 meeting as an opportunity to introduce the board and public to several of the city’s new police officers who have already or will soon be joining the force. Ardmore has recently contracted the assistance of the Giles County and Limestone County sheriff’s departments in order to fully staff its department, which will continue until the department can be staffed at appropriate levels.
Beer Board Meeting
A Beer Board meeting followed the regular monthly meeting in which applications were approved for two local businesses.
A beer application by Lesa Patel for Ardmore Tobacco and Deli was approved. An application for a liquor compliance permit by Manny Uppal for 26362 Main St. was approved as well.
