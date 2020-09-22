After months of hard work, the city of Ardmore, Tenn., was recently announced as the recipient of a $318,980 Community Development Block Grant that will go toward much needed sewer system improvements.
“This is a very competitive grant program,” said Tennessee State Sen. Joey Hensley, who is vice-chairman of the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee. “This grant will help make needed sewage improvements to benefit area residents. I am very pleased that these funds have been awarded and congratulate our local officials, especially Mayor Mike Magnusson, for their successful grant application, which I was happy to support.”
The funds were allocated under a procedure authorized by the Tennessee General Assembly. Economic & Community Development administers the grant program based on priorities set at the local level where community needs are best known.
Magnusson said engineers have already been assigned to the project and have been working with the water department. The project will be bid out and could be completed by mid-2021.
“This grant was the city’s number one need, and now that we have this grant, it is really going to help out the sewer problems because some of the lines had kind of deteriorated,” Magnusson said. “This is going to be a real boost for us. We’re just so happy to get this grant because we’ve been working hard on it and finally got it.”
