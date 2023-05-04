ardmore web.jpg

The spring ball season at Ardmore City Park is in full “swing,” thanks to the combined efforts of coaches, parents, the city street department, city officials and numerous volunteers.   Connie Roe / Pulaski Citizen

What started off as an uncertain softball/baseball season has quickly become a well-oiled machine, due to the cooperative efforts of coaches, parents, and the City of Ardmore. When Ardmore lost its park director and baseball commissioner just as the pitchers were starting to warm-up, no one was sure how the next six weeks would turn out. One thing was clear though. Just as in the big leagues, the game must go on. 

When 13 softball and baseball coaches showed up at the April 6 meeting of the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen, their main concerns were the welfare of the kids, care and maintenance of the ballfields and making up the 18 games rained out in the first week of the season. 

