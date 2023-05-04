The spring ball season at Ardmore City Park is in full “swing,” thanks to the combined efforts of coaches, parents, the city street department, city officials and numerous volunteers. Connie Roe / Pulaski Citizen
What started off as an uncertain softball/baseball season has quickly become a well-oiled machine, due to the cooperative efforts of coaches, parents, and the City of Ardmore. When Ardmore lost its park director and baseball commissioner just as the pitchers were starting to warm-up, no one was sure how the next six weeks would turn out. One thing was clear though. Just as in the big leagues, the game must go on.
When 13 softball and baseball coaches showed up at the April 6 meeting of the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen, their main concerns were the welfare of the kids, care and maintenance of the ballfields and making up the 18 games rained out in the first week of the season.
Mike Watridge of the City of Ardmore Street Department said he and his crew felt an immediate need to step up and volunteer to keep the ballfields game-ready and be of any assistance the coaches needed. He asked the coaches to meet with him and his staff, and the results of that meeting have been the beginning of what might be Ardmore’s best ball season yet.
Veteran head coach Brian Anderson offered to be the “bridge” between the coaches and city officials, as they have never had that communication. He had the master schedule for the county placed in his lap at the last minute, and he immediately began working on a solution. Together with Ardmore High School Assistant Principal Will Jarrett, they worked overnight to create a Google doc that now allows him to communicate with Ardmore’s 26 head coaches, the street department and city officials with one push of a button.
“Organization is key, along with communication,” Anderson said. “We have that now.”
Anderson gives much praise to the street department, saying they have been instrumental in the care and maintenance of the ballparks. In addition to their regular eight-hour-a-day schedule working for the city, the crew works another six hours each evening, mowing, laying sod and dragging the fields. Their hard work is evident, and the coaches and parents are quick to voice their appreciation. The fields are in better shape than ever, and always ready at the start of each game.
Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson has also played a vital role in the upkeep of the ballpark. He recently asked what immediate needs there were, and when told there were 20 lights not working, he had a contractor there the next day to replace each light. The mayor can be seen walking around the ballpark every night.
Concerns over running the concession stand were quickly laid to rest as coaches, parents and other volunteers offered to work. Some coaches come early, before their own games, to fill in the
gaps.
“The concession stand is rocking,” Anderson said. “Everybody’s getting excited. They’re fixing to start selling Crispitos in here. I told Mikey (Watridge), you better double-up on your nacho cheese, ‘cause you’re gonna need it.”
At the beginning of the season, people told him, “All we have to do is just make it through these six weeks.” Anderson replied, “I don’t want to just make it through. Let’s make it better, something spectacular.”
Four nights a week, the stands are full of fans, and you can hear the crack of the bats, with kids in the dugouts chanting, “LET’S GO ARDMORE!”
