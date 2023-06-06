With the retirement of longtime City Recorder Mary Prier, Kimberly Holladay was elected and sworn into office at the June 1 Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
Prier, herself, did the swearing in as her last official duty. After the ceremony, Prier took a seat with the public alongside her husband, Wayne, and their
children.
Mayor Mike Magnusson and the aldermen all expressed their gratitude for to Prier for her many years of service and all the help she has given them and their community over the years.
“Mary has done a very good job, and she’s had a very good day today. I hope she’s happy with the way things went,” Magnusson said.
The mayor thanked the street department for helping with clean-up after Prier’s retirement party earlier that afternoon.
Alderman Joe Stagner expressed concern about the grassy area between the city hall sidewalk and the parking lot, as it gets muddy in the rain and poses a slip hazard. He proposed replacing the grass with concrete. The street department estimated it would take 5 yards of concrete, and they will do the labor themselves. The board approved the project.
The board also heard and approved:
• A 2022-23 Budget amendment as well as the 2023-24 budget.
• A Written Information Security Policy and designated Holladay as Security Officer.
