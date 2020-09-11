A lengthy discussion involving a property dispute at the Sept. 3 Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting ended with city attorney Joe Henry advising the board that the city should not be involved in the matter.
The dispute arose after a property owner in the Highland Heights subdivision, which has a set of private conditions and restrictions for the use of its lots, was accused of being in violation of the subdivision’s terms due to the placement of a double-wide manufactured home.
Community members argued that the city had alerted the property owner that his actions were allowed and that the city should take action. Highland Heights falls within the city’s R-2 Medium Density zoning, which would allow the placement, but Henry explained the subtle difference between governmental ordinances and private conditions and restrictions.
“When you talk to the city and ask, ‘Does the ordinance allow this?’ That’s fine,” Henry said. “You can get an answer to that. I’ll tell you right now. The ordinance allows it. But that’s only half the question. The other half of the question is how does the ordinance play in with the conditions and restrictions?”
Henry went on to explain that matters involving whether the city’s ordinances superseded private conditions and restrictions and whether the manufactured home even met the definition of “trailer” set out in the private conditions and restrictions were matters for a judge to decide, not the city. He advised the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to take no action on the matter and added that the parties should seek mediation or legal action to resolve their dispute.
“As far as lawsuits are concerned, at least as I understand it, what we’re being asked to do is intervene in a private matter between private landowners involving private conditions and restrictions that have nothing to do with governmental use or purposes,” Henry said.
After a lengthy discussion, a motion was made to move on from the subject since the city would not be involved, which was unanimously passed by the board.
Street Employee
The board unanimously approved a motion to hire Michael Watridge as the city’s newest street employee at a pay rate of $16 per hour. Watridge is expected to join the department in late September.
Zoning Ordinance Amendment
The required second reading of an amendment to Title II, Chapter 2, of the city’s zoning ordinance for a location on Highway 110 from Agricultural and Medium Density Residential to General and Highway Business took place at Thursday’s meeting. The amendment had previously been recommended by the planning commission and was unanimously approved by the board at its Aug. 6 meeting. The site is expected to be used as a new location for United Pest Control.
In other business, the board voted against an offer of $10 per hour for a new library assistant position at the Ardmore Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.