In November, Ardmore voters will have the opportunity to fill four seats on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The Ardmore board voted July 7 to request the Giles County Election Commission put the city’s election on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Voters in the Ardmore city limits will be asked to choose candidates for mayor and three aldermen.
The qualifying deadline for potential candidates in the Nov. 8 election is noon Aug. 18.
Property Tax Rate
The Ardmore board also passed a certified property tax rate for the city, actually setting different rates for Giles County and Lincoln County residents.
The Giles County rate was set at 16 cents per $100 of assessed value for Ardmore properties in Giles County and at 19 cents per $100 of assessed value for Ardmore properties in Lincoln County.
Due to 2022 being a reassessment year, the certified rates were set to provide the same revenue for the city as the previous year.
The property tax rates were approved unanimously by the board, with Alderman Shane Emerson absent.
In other business during its July meeting, the Ardmore board:
• Heard from Police Chief Jereme Robison that the Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo will be Aug. 5-6. Sponsorship banners range from $250-$750.
• Heard from Robison that new police officer Zach Huey would soon join the Ardmore Police Department, bringing the number of officers up to seven.
• Heard from Robison that in June the police department issued 13 citations on 18 charges and had 10 arrests on the Tennessee side of the city alone.
• Approved electing Tim Underwood as city attorney until January. Magnusson told the board that Joe Henry of Henry, Henry and Underwood, who had been the city attorney for many years, has retired and Underwood would take Henry’s place.
• Voted to correct issues with a drainage ditch along Pattie Lane and Fort Hampton Street.
• Approved expenditures for the month of June.
