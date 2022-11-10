The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office released findings in its investigative report of the city of Ardmore Nov. 3, detailing multiple violations.
The results of the investigation found that Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson, had directed city employees to perform work on private property using city-owned equipment. Copies of the report were forwarded to Gov. Bill Lee, the State Attorney General and the District Attorney General of the 22nd Judicial District.
The district attorney’s office has elected not to pursue criminal charges.
The comptroller’s report included interviews with current and former city employees as well as photographic evidence of the alleged violations. Four such violations are highlighted including:
• The mayor directed street department employees to move storage racks, tools and two children’s bicycles that he donated from his personal barn (private property) to a city facility. Even though the mayor claimed he donated these items to the city, the removal of these items from his personal property was also to his benefit.
• On April 4, 2021, the mayor directed city street department employees to move four truckloads of debris from private property to a city-owned lot to level the lot for future development. Removal of the debris from private property also benefited the property owner.
• The mayor directed city street department employees on multiple occasions to use city-owned equipment, including a bush hog, to clear private properties owned by two businesses located at 25390 Crockett Drive and 25400 Industrial Park Drive. The clearing of private properties was done at no cost to the businesses. The mayor stated the properties had to be cleared to maintain an unobstructed right-of-way to the city owned water tower and to reduce the risk of a fire hazard. These two properties were directly adjacent to city-owned property located on Crockett Drive.
• The mayor directed city street department employees to deliver and install two kitchen appliances to a family purportedly in need in Ardmore, Ala. The time spent delivering and installing the appliances was for the benefit of the resident, not the city.
These actions violated the city’s Municipal Code 4-205 which states: “No municipal officer or employee shall use or authorize the use of municipal time, facilities, equipment or supplies for private gain or advantage to himself or any other private person or group. Provided, however, that this prohibition shall not apply where the board of mayor and aldermen has authorized the use of such time, facilities, equipment or supplies, and the municipality is paid at such rates as are normally charged by private sources for comparable services.”
The report also found two deficiencies in the city’s internal control and compliance.
The first deficiency was that city officials did not sign some employee timesheets as evidence of review and approval.
The second deficiency was that city officials did not follow or enforce Municipal Code 13-104 which pertained to property upkeep, specifically regarding cutting of grass and other vegetation commonly recognized as weeds.
The comptroller’s letter was dated the same day as November’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Nov. 3, leading to a larger discussion of the findings at the meeting.
Magnusson addressed the findings, saying, “As most of you know, I have been under investigation for some activities about the street department. We had someone call in and reported me doing some things, so we went through that investigation. When they came down and talked to me I told them that I would not be involved in any way and to go ahead and do what you need to do. So, then they came back sometime later, and we had one little interview, and I gave them the information that they needed. So, they went back and then yesterday, they came back for the exit interview, and we went through that okay. So, everything is going to work itself out without any criminal activity or anything. So, I just wanted to bring you all up to date, and that’s where we are now.”
As the floor was opened to discussion, alderman Ken Crosson spoke at length, inquiring about other allegations against the mayor which were not in the report. Magnusson suggested that these were not detailed in the report because the comptroller’s office did not find it necessary to do so.
Crosson pressed Magnusson further, asking if the mayor knew what he had done was wrong.
Magnusson denied this and suggested he had learned the practices from Crosson, however, the mayor did not clarify what he was suggesting or make specific accusations against the alderman.
The ensuing conversation became contentious at times as Crosson addressed the fact that Magnusson was once again running for re-election in the Nov. 8 mayoral race.
“You’re running for re-election, right?” Crosson said. “I’ve been on this council for nearly 30 years, and this is the most embarrassing night I’ve been here. To see the news media taking dern pictures of Ardmore, Tenn., where we have done something wrong. I’ve served four mayors, and you’re the fourth one, and we’ve never been under investigation in our lifetime. What tells me if you get re-elected we’re not going to go through the same stuff again in the next two to four years?”
Magnusson pledged that it would not transpire, noting that there was also a chance he would not be re-elected. However, the mayor did go on to win his race on Nov. 8 with an unofficial tally of 229 votes. Alderman Wayne Harvell received 119 votes, while Johnathan Peters received 46 votes.
Multiple television stations and newspapers attended the meeting, and Magnusson was questioned further about the report’s findings.
When asked about what steps the city had taken to comply with the findings of deficiency regarding employee time cards, the mayor responded, “We’re going to have new timecards set up, and everyone will be signing their own timesheets, plus their supervisor. Some were already doing that, but some weren’t. They’ll sign their sheet, and their supervisor will sign their sheet before they are paid.”
When asked whether Gov. Lee or the Tennessee Attorney General’s office could potentially take further disciplinary action after the district attorney elected not to pursue criminal charges, Magnusson said, “Yes, if they decided to because you don’t get any higher than the governor or attorney general.”
