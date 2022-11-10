The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office released findings in its investigative report of the city of Ardmore Nov. 3, detailing multiple violations. 

The results of the investigation found that Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson, had directed city employees to perform work on private property using city-owned equipment. Copies of the report were forwarded to Gov. Bill Lee, the State Attorney General and the District Attorney General of the 22nd Judicial District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.