Fires Wreak Havoc Across Giles County

Firefighters battle the blaze that destroyed Pulaski’s iconic Coca Cola Bottling Company Thursday night. Read more about the historic structure in this week’s installment of Giles Paths on page A2. Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen
A Pulaski man was killed and an iconic historic structure destroyed in a spate of fires that started Thursday and continued into Saturday in Giles County.
There are no indications the fires are connected and some of them remain under investigation.
Fatal Fire
Tragedy struck around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when the Pulaski Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 205 Pine St.
Firefighters arrived to find a mobile home fully involved in fire and started a defensive attack. Inside the home, firefighters found John Bradford Robinson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pulaski Police Investigator Kenneth Bass said Robinson’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner as part of the investigation, which includes the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Bass said initially there doesn’t appear to be any foul play, but Robinson’s death and the fire remain under investigation.
Coke Plant
Pulaski lost an historic icon when fire destroyed the Coca-Cola Plant on West College Street Thursday evening.
The Pulaski Fire Department was called to respond to smoke and flames at 611 W. College St. around 9:15 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the historic building, which still served as the center for local Coca-Cola products distribution.
According to the Pulaski Fire Department report, firefighters attempted to enter but could not gain entry due to the fire conditions. A defensive attack was set up from different angles around the building using hand lines and master streams.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud popping, like small explosions coming from the building as firefighters battled the flames.
The response to the fire caused West College Street to be closed until the fire was brought under control.
PFD personnel were reported to have stayed on the scene until 7:30 a.m. Friday.
“We would like to thank Giles County Fire and Rescue for assisting on the scene with manpower and the support of their mobile air unit,” PFD Chief Jamie Ayres said. “We also want to thank Giles County EMS for medical standby, Pulaski Police Department and Giles County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with traffic control and numerous citizens and officials who brought food and water to responders.”
Giles County Emergency Management Director Bill Myers confirmed that GCFR responded to the scene with its Rescue Truck that was used to refill the air bottles firefighters use on their airpacks. GCFR also responded with an engine and personnel to support PFD.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Goodspring
Prior to the Coke Plant fire, Giles County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire call on Cheatham Lane in Goodspring.
Myers said firefighters arrived to find an approximately 1,000-square-foot house well involved with fire burning in the attic from end to end and the kitchen and an adjacent room involved.
Responding to the scene was Giles County EMS, an engine and rescue truck from Pulaski Station, a tanker from Anthony Hill, and an engine and tanker from Prospect. Frankewing went on standby during the fire, which was approximately two hours for responders.
Myers said the house was a total loss and no one was injured.
The investigation into the cause, he said concluded that the area of origin for the fire was in the kitchen, but the damage was so extensive a cause could not be determined.
Exit 22
On Friday morning Giles County Fire and Rescue responded to the Pilot Truck Stop at Exit 22. Myers said personnel arrived to find an oven malfunctioning, but not actively burning. The power to the oven was disconnected.
Ardmore Ridge Road
Myers praised a recent agreement with the Ardmore Fire Department for improving response time to a fire on Ardmore Ridge Road.
Several months ago, he explained, Giles County Fire and Rescue entered into an automatic aid agreement to cover an area of southern Giles County where it was determined the AFD could respond faster than GCFR.
Automatic aid is different from mutual aid, Myers explained, in that, under automatic aid, dispatchers will simultaneously dispatch both agencies. Where with a mutual aid agreement, the primary agency is required to make a request for help either on the way to the call or once on scene.
When the fire call went out Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., Myers said Giles County E-911 dispatchers did exactly what they were trained to do and simultaneously dispatched both AFD and GCFR.
AFD was able to arrive on scene in 11 minutes, ahead of GCFR, and that extra time, according to Myers allowed them to salvage a lot of contents from the house as they fought the fire.
Myers said the house was heavily involved in the laundry and kitchen areas when AFD arrived.
The house is a total loss, he said, but some contents were salvaged and
there were no injuries.
The area of origin was determined to be the laundry room in the area of the dryer, but the damage was so extensive no exact cause could be determined.
In addition to the automatic aid agreement with Ardmore, Myers also noted that the smoke detectors in the house were operable.
“Smoke detectors save lives,” he stressed
