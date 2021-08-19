The Ardmore Police Department has its newest chief after both the Alabama and Tennessee city councils approved the hiring of Ardmore native Jereme Robison to the position.
Robison spent two years with the Ardmore Police Department earlier in his career before serving with the Pulaski Police Department for the past 13 years. The new chief will take over for James Kennedy who retired after 33 years in service with the department at various positions.
Robison called the opportunity to return to his hometown a dream.
“I’m going to try not to get choked up, up here,” Robison said at the Aug. 5 city meeting. “I worked for Doc [Oliver] a long time ago. This was a dream of mine to come home. It’s been a long, hard grind to get back here. This place is near and dear to my heart, and I’m going to give you everything I’ve got. I can promise you that.”
Ardmore, Tenn., Mayor Mike Magnusson said the new chief comes with the recommendation of both Pulaski Police Chief John Dickey and Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton. Magnusson, who is related to Robison, abstained from voting to avoid a potential conflict of interest, but said he knows Robison to be a hard worker.
“Whatever the job requires, he will be doing it if it takes 12 hours, 14 hours or being called out at night,” Magnusson said. “He’s here to build a good police department for us.”
Robison said he wants the council and citizens of Ardmore to know his door is always open to them, a precedent he is trying to set as soon as he takes the job.
“My door is always open to you. My phone is available to you, and it’ll be available to anyone who calls the police department. You can get my phone number anytime, day or night. It’s an open door policy. If you have a problem, you call me, and we’ll address it immediately.”
Robison attended the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy in 2006. He has a wife, Miranda Robison, and three children, Cade, Brynn and Jax.
“It’s somewhat bittersweet that I’m highly recommending Jereme for consideration as the next Chief of Police for the Cities of Ardmore Tennessee and Alabama,” Dickey wrote to the city council. “While I know his replacement won’t be an easy task, I feel honored that he has developed his skills as an officer during his tenure to where he is given the opportunity to step up to the task of leading his own department.”
While Pulaski may have lost a dedicated officer, Ardmore welcomes its native son to once again keep its streets safe from harm.
