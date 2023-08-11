The Ardmore Public Library will receive a $4,017 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant to provide digital literacy training and broadband services for their patrons, Sen. Joey Hensley, Rep. Clay Doggett and Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced.
“Being connected is more than ever critical to success,” Hensley said. “Providing access to the internet and training for our citizens is an important role for our libraries. I’m pleased these grants will enhance those services in our community.”
“The Ardmore Public Library is a great asset to our community that provides access to many valuable services and materials,” Doggett added. “This grant will ensure it is equipped to best meet the needs of our citizens while also offering training for individuals to improve their technology skills.
“I congratulate the library on receiving these funds, and appreciate Secretary Hargett for his support.”
TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, with funding from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations and increased internet access at the library.
“Libraries play an essential role in increasing community access to technology,” Hargett said. “This grant improves the Ardmore Public Library’s ability to meet the increasing technology needs of their patrons. Thank you to Sen. Hensley and Rep. Doggett for supporting libraries.”
This year, more than $325,440 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 56 public libraries across Tennessee.
To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.
—TN SoS
