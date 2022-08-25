Two local municipal elections and a local referendum are among the items on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
Candidate qualifying for seats on the City of Pulaski and City of Ardmore boards of mayor and aldermen closed Aug. 18.
Pulaski
Voters in Pulaski will be asked to fill the position of mayor and three aldermen seats.
Qualifying to run for mayor are John Amlaner, J.J. Brindley and Larry Worsham. Incumbent Mayor Pat Ford is not seeking re-election.
Six candidates have qualified for the three open aldermen seats on the Pulaski board. They are incumbent Jerry Bryant, Tony A. Gentry, Tammy Mathis, incumbent Patricia (Pat) Miles, Janice Marks Tucker and Tasha D. Williams. Incumbent Alderman Hardin Franklin is not seeking re-election.
Ardmore
Voters in Ardmore, Tenn., will be asked to fill the position of mayor and three aldermen seats.
Qualifying to run for mayor are Wayne Harvell, incumbent Mike Magnusson and Jonathan Lee Peters.
Three candidates have qualified to run for the three open aldermen seats. They are incumbent Jason Sherman, incumbent Spencer N. Smith and Joe Stagner.
Referendum
Just one local item will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for voters outside those two cities. That item is a referendum allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises in the county outside the cities’ limits.
In August of last year, the Giles County Commission approved a resolution placing the referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The cities of Ardmore, Tenn., Minor Hill and Pulaski already allow what is known as “liquor by the drink” within their municipal limits.
State/Federal
Also on the Nov. 8 ballot will be state and federal seats including:
• Tennessee House of Representatives District 70: Giles Countian Clay Doggett (R) is the incumbent running unopposed.
• Governor: Incumbent Bill Lee (R) is challenged by Jason Martin (D) and the following independent candidates: Constance Every, John Gentry, Basil Marceaux, Charles Morgan, Alfred O’Neil, Deborah Rouse, Michael Scantland and Rick Tyler.
• Tennessee Supreme Court judges with expiring terms: Jeff Bivins, Sarah Campbell, Sharon Lee, Holly Kirby and Roger A. Page.
• U.S. House of Representatives: Giles County has been moved back into the Fourth U.S. Congressional. The candidates for the seat are: incumbent Scott DesJarlais (R), Wayne Steele (D) and independents Clyde Benson, Tharon Chandler, David Leighton Jones, Joseph Magyer and Mike Winton.
Constitutional Amendments
There are four state constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Constitutional Amendment 1 would make it illegal for workplaces to require mandatory labor union membership for employees as a condition for employment.
Constitutional Amendment 2 would provide process and line of succession for an acting governor.
Constitutional Amendment 3 would repeal language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as criminal punishments.
Constitutional Amendment 4 would remove a section of the Tennessee Constitution that disqualifies religious ministers from being elected to the state
legislature.
More information on these amendments can be found online at
ballotpedia.org/Tennessee_2022_ballot_measures.
Dates
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11.
Early voting will be held Oct. 19-Nov. 3.
