State and local officials gather for the presentation of a park grant to the City of Ardmore, Tenn., Sept. 13. Celebrating the $37,500 grant for Ardmore City Park improvements are (from left) South Central Tennessee Development District Community Development Specialist Jeana Mills, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Director of Recreational Resources Division Anne Marshall, Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson, Ardmore Aldermen Garon Hargrove, Wayne Harvell, Jason Sherman, Spencer Smith and Ardmore Park Director Tim Turner. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- Raider Offense Breaks Out in Home Opener
- HTB Festival Featured Five Jam-Pack Days of Fun
- Ardmore Receives Park Grant
- Pulaski Board to Review Fire Department Mutual Aid
- Unbeaten Bobcats Remain Fourth in AP Poll
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Sept. 13, 2021
- State Senate Update: State’s Sound Financial Footing Benefits Tennesseans
- Living Well With Chronic Conditions Kicks Off Wednesday
- Local Therapist Joins Southern Tennessee Physical Therapy Rehab Services
- PGC Presents September Pick of the Month
Today's e-Edition
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.