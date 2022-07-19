Ardmore Telephone Company (ATC) is among the finalists for a $8.1 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development (TNECD) under its Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund — American Rescue Plan. As outlined in the grant application, ATC and Giles County will invest an additional $3.5 million, making the grand total invested approximately $11.6 million.
If awarded the grant, the fiber build will benefit homes and businesses in rural parts of Giles County now considered unserved or underserved. Locations in the eligible grant area are south of Pulaski.
“ATC is very excited to continue working with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Giles County to bring fiber connectivity to even more rural residents and businesses,” said Trevor Bonnstetter, ATC CEO. “While the final grant awards will be announced at a later date, being identified as a finalist is encouraging and confirms that TNECD recognizes that the people in this area need and deserve reliable, high-speed internet.”
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene highlighted the significance of this project.
“Everyone deserves to have access to reliable high-speed internet,” she said. “Giles County has set aside up to $4.5 million in co-funding to help providers that are awarded TNECD grants to expand fiber further into rural Giles County. We are excited that ATC has been selected as a finalist and we look forward to bringing the limitless opportunities afforded by high-speed connectivity to more of our Giles County residents.”
The Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund — American Rescue Plan is funded by the State of Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds to expand critical broadband infrastructure. Funds are targeted to areas that are unlikely to receive broadband service without grant funding.
To learn more about ATC visit ardmore.net.
—ATC
