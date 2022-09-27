Ardmore Telephone Company (ATC) has been awarded an $8.1 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development (TNECD) under its Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund — American Rescue Plan.
As outlined in the grant application, ATC and Giles County will invest an additional $3.5 million, making the grand total invested approximately $11.6 million.
The fiber build will benefit homes and businesses in rural parts of Giles County now considered unserved or underserved. Locations in the eligible grant area are south of Pulaski. The $11.6 million investment will fund 206 miles of buried fiber optic cables, benefiting more than 1,600 locations.
“ATC is very excited to continue working with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Giles County to bring fiber connectivity to even more rural residents and businesses,” ATC CEO Trevor Bonnstetter said. “The state of Tennessee has been forward-looking regarding broadband access and this award confirms that TNECD recognizes that the people in this area need and deserve reliable, high-speed internet.”
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe highlighted the significance of the project saying, “Those in the rural areas of Giles County are very familiar with the ‘digital divide’ when it comes to broadband availability. Our county leadership has partnered with Ardmore Telephone Company to pursue state funding and establish high-speed internet service to homes and businesses in the southern areas of Giles County. This will be a significant, large-scale project and will take up to three years to complete, including engineering, permitting, construction, testing, quality assurance and installation. This partnership, along with two similar projects, will eventually ensure broadband coverage for the vast majority of Giles Countians, greatly expanding remote learning and work-from-home opportunities. With the finalizing of grant approval, we’re excited to see this project move forward.”
The Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund — American Rescue Plan is funded by the State of Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds to expand critical broadband infrastructure. Funds are targeted to areas that are unlikely to receive broadband service without grant
funding.
—ATC
