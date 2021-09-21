242298078_4743214612368889_1968720627572746532_n web.jpg

Persistent moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend leads to numerous areas of flash flooding throughout the county, particularly in Ardmore. Members of the Giles County Fire and Rescue Swift Water team as well as various first responders from other county departments received several calls for aid from area residents left stranded and imperiled by encroaching flood waters.   Photos courtesy of Chris Morris 

