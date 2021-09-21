Persistent moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend leads to numerous areas of flash flooding throughout the county, particularly in Ardmore. Members of the Giles County Fire and Rescue Swift Water team as well as various first responders from other county departments received several calls for aid from area residents left stranded and imperiled by encroaching flood waters. Photos courtesy of Chris Morris
Latest
- Flash Flooding Seen Throughout Giles
- 5-0 Bobcats Ranked Fourth in AP Poll
- State of the County: Giles 'Is Moving, Making Progress
- City Ponders Mutual Aid, Fire Contracts
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Sept 20
- State Senate Update: Safe Senior Act Helps Protect Elderly, Vulnerable Adults
- Commission Agenda Includes Uncollectables Write-Off, Elections
- Sign-Up for Your Free Library Card!
- TN History for Kids!: Tennessee’s Landscape Changed With the Interstate Highway System
- Week 5 PREVIEW: Raiders, Bobcats Remain Home at Midway Mark
