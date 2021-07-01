The city of Ardmore, Tenn., will soon be hearing more barks at the park after the community was honored as one of 15 across Tennessee to be awarded a Tennessee Dog Park Dash Grant to help make the state the most pet-friendly in the nation.
A release from the Randy and Jenny Boyd Foundation detailed how dozens of communities across the state worked throughout the year to “organize residents, coordinate with local officials, mobilize on social media and host pet-friendly events to compete to win a $25,000 grant to build or improve an existing dog park in their community.”
Johnson City, the grand prize winner, received a $100,000 grant.
“Jenny and I love to see the enthusiasm for our pets from so many Tennessee communities who competed for these grants,” said Randy Boyd, co-founder of The Boyd Foundation. “We are honored to support them in their work. We have been impressed with the dozens of parks built from Dog Park Dash grants over the last three years and cannot wait to see how these new winners make their communities a better place for people and pets.”
Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson said he is excited to receive the grant, calling it an asset to the community.
“People love their animals, and this is just going to be a good asset for those who want to enjoy the park with their canine companions.”
Magnusson said the dog park improvements will be part of the existing Ardmore City Park and he hopes the improvements will begin in late 2021 or early 2022. However, he added his department will have to meet with the grant representatives in order to determine the guidelines before moving forward.
The city of Pulaski was a 2019 winner of the Tennessee Dog Park Dash Grant, and work is underway on its dog park improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.