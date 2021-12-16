The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard that the Giles County Senior Center would be expanding services in Ardmore after receiving a recent $5,000 grant from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
Giles County Senior Citizens Inc. Board Chairman Lois Aymett presented at the Dec. 2 city meeting, detailing the addition of assistance, services and activities to Ardmore’s seniors.
Christmas Bonuses
The board not only chose to once again give Christmas bonuses to city employees, but after a brief discussion, elected to increase the bonuses by 50 percent compared to recent years. Full-time city employees will receive $300 bonuses, while part-time employees will receive $150.
A Christmas party for city employees, the board and their families was also initially planned at the meeting.
In other business, the board:
•Approved an ongoing resolution to request the Giles County Commission authorize the Giles County Highway Department to perform work in the city of Ardmore.
• Heard park erosion repairs are currently expected to be finished by January.
