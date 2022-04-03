Mr. Rickie Allen Britton, 65, of Pulaski died April 2, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Britton was born June 27, 1956, in Pulaski. He was a member and deacon at East Hill Church of Christ, member of the Civitan Club and Giles County Band Backers, and coached softball. He is preceded in death by father Richard Allen Britton and son Alan Britton.
Visitation will be Tuesday April 5, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the C.W. Hart Scholarship Fund at Memphis School of Preaching c/o East Hill Church of Christ, 509 E. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife of 44 years Ann Britton of Pulaski; mother Martha Dale Spivey Britton of Pulaski; daughters Diane Newton and husband Chad, Dawn Britton, all of Pulaski; brothers, Randy Britton and wife Martha, Ronnie Britton, all of Pulaski, Ryan Britton and wife Heather of Edmund, Okla.; and grandchildren, Trevan Newton, Connor Newton and Mallory Newton.
