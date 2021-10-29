The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a grant application that could result in a total of $300,000 infused into the city park at the Oct. 7 regularly scheduled meeting.
The city had previously been chosen for a matching grant totaling $75,000, which will go toward playground equipment, updates to the splash pad and increasing the park’s Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
According to Mayor Mike Magnusson, state representatives were impressed with the park upon a recent visit and were willing to offer additional grant funding, once again in the form of a matching grant.
Three options were presented to the aldermen including a $200,000, $250,000 and $300,000 matching grant. The matching funds would come from a Certificate of Deposit account as well as the general fund.
The board went over the topic extensively with factors such as other city projects that need funding as well as the park’s erosion concerns being discussed. When the first option of a $300,000 matching grant finally came to a vote, it resulted in a 3-3 tie as Wayne Harvell, Garon Hargrove and Jason Sherman cast votes for approving the grant. Spencer Smith, Shane Emerson and Ken Crosson cast votes against the measure but wanted it stated on the record that they were for funding the park, but had concerns over the amount of money being expended.
Magusson cast the deciding vote to break the tie, and the motion passed. The city’s $150,000 matching portion will require $32,608.17 be allocated from the general fund.
Liquor Ordinance
The board unanimously passed an amendment to the city’s liquor ordinance that will limit the number of concurrent licenses issued by the city as well as an amendment that will alter the penalty for a clerk that is found to have sold alcohol to a minor.
The amendment states under a section pertaining to the number of liquor stores, “No more than four (4) retail licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages shall be issued under this chapter.”
The city currently has four retail licenses issued, meaning no further licenses can be issued until one becomes available.
In addition, under a section relating to the loss of clerk’s certification for sale to a minor, the amendment states, “If the beer board determines that a clerk of an off-premise beer permit holder certified under Tennessee Code Annotated, 57-5-606, sold beer to a minor, the beer board shall report the name of the clerk to the alcoholic beverage commission within fifteen (15) days of determination of the sale. The certification of the clerk shall be invalid and the clerk may not reapply for a new certificate for a period of one (1) year from the date of the beer board’s determination.”
The amendment will require a second reading at the city’s November meeting.
Overtime Expenditures
The board approved a motion to pay a $31,417.39 bill owed in overtime expenditures for hours the Giles County Sheriff’s Department had worked in Ardmore. The amount covers a four-month period from June through September of this year after the city of Ardmore and the Giles County government entered into an agreement to help cover shifts left open due to a shortage in Ardmore city police officers.
Earlier in the meeting, the board heard from Ardmore Police Chief Jereme Robison that the need for GCSD deputies to cover shifts is decreasing as the department has hired a number of new officers, while more will soon complete academy in the coming months.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the hire of police officer Tracy Luna, who had previously been approved at a joint meeting.
• Received an update on an assessment on the work needed to address the city park’s erosion problem, which will be put out for bid in the coming weeks.
