The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a proclamation at its Nov. 11 meeting designating its four city employees and six volunteer fire department members as essential workers.
The measure will allow these dedicated individuals to receive America Rescue Plan funds with the “opportunity to secure premium pay in an amount up to $13 per hour, subject to a cap of $25,000 per eligible worker.”
Among those who will receive the premium pay due to their role as essential workers are City Recorder Kasidy Shaw, Elkton Police Chief Isaac Braden, city patrol officer Joshua Davis, public works employee and Fire Chief Benjamin P. Blade, as well as volunteer fire department members Shawn Adams, John Cox, Hunter Crabtree, Matt Dixon and Jimmy Garner.
Police Reports
The board approved the police report for the month of October which included a total of 27 citations. Among those citations were 20 for speeding, four for financial responsibility, one driver license required, one texting and driving and one expired registration. Three warnings were issued, and two arrests were made.
In other business, the board:
• Heard ethernet cable had come in for the new security cameras at the city’s recycling center.
• Approved the 2022 Elkton Rodeo after a successful first rodeo this year.
• Approved a motion to continue to lease a section of city property for agricultural purposes for the next three years at the same rate to the current lessee.
