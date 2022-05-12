The Elkton City Council was presented with a request for purchase of more than 30 acres of land at the Elkton City Park.
Giles County Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton said he had recently suggested the area to David Bushman, a developer from Franklin.
Bushman, owner of Inside Properties, said he has been developing properties for 35 years and has done so in 34 cities in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.
“We believe between Huntsville and Nashville is growing together very quickly,” he said, adding he was looking for a rural area for entry-level townhouses.
“Simple, down-to-earth units people can afford,” Bushman said.
“This land has been sitting neutral for a long, long time,” Elkton Mayor Jim Caldwell said. “If we get nice people to come in here, use our city park, we can expand our park and go from there.
“Sounds great to me.”
The board discussed that a small portion of one of the parcels was jointly owned by the county.
Hamilton said he had spoken with County Executive Melissa Greene who had stated “it was up to y’all,” and the county would get half of the money from the acreage they own together.
It was then discussed if that was true or not. Some felt it had been deeded to the city years ago.
The board approved for City Attorney Joseph Fowlkes to determine the exact ownership of the land.
In other business during its meeting last month, the Elkton board:
• Heard three stop signs have been stolen and an attempt to steal was made on another.
• Heard the walking trail at the city park was complete except for striping and signs.
Caldwell said the fund could be used for non-recurring expenses.
• Appointed Jay Butler as city park manager.
• Approved a $250 donation to the Elk Run sponsorship for the schools.
• Approved acceptance of a contract for trash pickup for a three-year term with options to extend for two one-year terms.
The board heard the company has changed its trucks to side ladder that will take a photo at pickup and will have carts with serial numbers to be associated with the address.
The price for pickup will go from $17 to $21.88, 96-gallon carts with wheels will be distributed within about eight weeks and garage door services will be offered to elderly or those who cannot push it down the driveway.
• Approved placing a 2012 Dodge Charger with 105,000 miles from the police department up for bid.
• Heard Kevin Owens was the highest bidder at $600 on another car the city had advertised. The board accepted the bid and put the money into the drug fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.