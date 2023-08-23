Elkton Mayor web.jpg

Elkton Mayor Ryan Gilland

Elkton Mayor Ryan Gilland presided over his first Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Aug. 10, following the July resignation of Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell. 

Gilland’s appointment to mayor left an empty seat on the board, as well as the need for a new vice mayor. The board appointed Bobby Sherrell as vice mayor

Elkton Alderman web.jpg

New Elkton Alderman Steve Scott (right) is sworn in by City Attorney Chris Williams. Scott fills the seat vacated by Ryan Gilland, who stepped into the mayor’s position following Jimmy Dean Caldwell’s resignation last month.   Connie Roe / Pulaski Citizen

