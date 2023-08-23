New Elkton Alderman Steve Scott (right) is sworn in by City Attorney Chris Williams. Scott fills the seat vacated by Ryan Gilland, who stepped into the mayor’s position following Jimmy Dean Caldwell’s resignation last month. Connie Roe / Pulaski Citizen
Elkton Mayor Ryan Gilland presided over his first Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Aug. 10, following the July resignation of Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell.
Gilland’s appointment to mayor left an empty seat on the board, as well as the need for a new vice mayor. The board appointed Bobby Sherrell as vice mayor
and approved a motion to elect Steve Scott to fill the vacant alderman’s seat.
Scott was sworn in by City Attorney Chris Williams, and immediately took his seat with the board.
In other business, the board approved a 4.5 percent increase in water, sewer and trash collection services, per a contract with Waste Management Inc. The board voted to round up rates for all types of trash containers to the next dollar amount, to help cover this increase.
The new monthly rate for a residential trash cart of $22.87, will be rounded up to $23. The weekly rates for single FEL containers will be as follows: a two-yard container will go from $96.67 to $97; four-yard goes from $116.39 to $117; a six-yard goes from $145.33 to $146 and an eight-yard goes from $186.03 to $187. These rates include container rental.
In other business, the board also heard and approved:
• Authorization for Gilland’s access to city bank accounts, replacing Caldwell.
• Release of funds to Jay Butler for previously approved ballpark upgrades at Elkton City Park.
• The Elkton Police Report, which included 45 speeding tickets, five citations for financial responsibility, a total of eight warnings and two arrests. Calls for service included the report of a shoplifter at Dollar General, assisting the SRO at Elkton Elementary School for a custody issue and assisting the Ardmore Police Department with a stolen vehicle.
• The Elkton Fire Department Report, which included two grass fires, two motor-vehicle accidents, one lockout and one false alarm at Elkton School.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Elkton City Hall.
