The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen had one of its busiest meetings of the year Oct. 8, unanimously passing 10 motions over various topics.
Aldermen Bobby Sherrell, Payton Blade and Bill Bonjour were present with alderman Jim Lathrop absent.
Police Vehicle
The board reviewed quotes Elkton Police Chief Ike Braden had obtained for a new police vehicle that will be paid for through a COVID-19 stimulus grant. The board reviewed the quotes from two dealerships before Blade made a motion to accept a $33,620.43 bid for a Dodge Durango, which passed.
Street Work
The board was made aware of areas on College and Market streets in which the concrete is currently deteriorating. The board unanimously approved a motion to contact the Giles County Highway Department about repairs to the areas in question.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the minutes, police and fire reports, as well as the financial reports.
• Approved reinstating the practice of placing $500 in the State Street account and $2,000 in the Capital Projects account effective January 2021.
• Approved adding Sherrell to bank statements as vice mayor.
• Approved opening city hall on Fridays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. once again to accommodate tax season.
• Approved installing a camera at the new recycling area to enforce regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.