The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen sought to address unauthorized dumping, which could lead to the city losing its recycling privileges, at its March 11 meeting.
Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell broached the subject, noting he has checked the site weekly. While 99 percent of local residents are using the recycling center responsibly, the 1 percent who have dumped various items such as computer parts and beer bottles could result in Lewisburg permanently suspending its agreement with Elkton, according to the mayor.
Caldwell suggested suspending the recycling center, but Alderman Jim Lathrop dissented, adding his opinion that this course of action would unfairly affect those who had used the site correctly as well.
Lathrop suggested the city move forward with its plans from a previous meeting to invest in a security camera at the site at a cost of $600 or less. The board then elected to pass a motion to have City Attorney Joe Fowlkes draft an ordinance for illegal dumping with a maximum fine of $50 per violation that will be brought to a vote at a future meeting. The motion passed 3-1 with Alderman Peyton Blade casting the lone vote against. Blade noted the city already has a number of ordinances it does not currently enforce, leading to his dissenting vote.
Tree Removal
The board also addressed the issue of a fallen tree, which had damaged a building on city property.
Caldwell said he had reached out to the Giles County Highway Department to inquire about removal of the tree, but had received a response that, due to liability, the county would not be able to perform the removal. The board had previously sought bids on removal of the tree, but Blade suggested the board should turn the decision over to the city’s insurance provider and allow them to decide the best course of action. The motion passed unanimously.
Police Commendation
It was a busy month for Elkton Police Chief Ike Braden and officer Josh Davis. The department worked with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department to bring charges against individuals implicated in a series of burglaries and also participated in the investigation and apprehension of Adam Christian Taylor, who led police on a chase through Elkton which reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour.
Caldwell awarded both members of the department with a commendation for their hard work and dedication to the City of Elkton.
The February police department report documented 46 citations including 38 for speeding, four for financial responsibility, two for no driver license in possession, one for failure to display a driver license and one for expired registration. Four warnings were issued and four arrests were made.
The fire department report documented four motor vehicle accidents, two structure fires, two canceled good intent calls and one service call.
In other business, the board:
• Discussed the need to fix pot holes on several streets in the city.
• Approved a motion to turn over approximately 75 delinquent tax items to Fowlkes to pursue further action.
