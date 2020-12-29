The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a motion to purchase a camera system for its recycling center in order to address recent issues with inappropriate item disposal at its Dec. 10 meeting.
The issue pertained to glass bottles being dumped in with recycling and has resulted in a risk of the city potentially losing use of the site for recycling if the problem continues. In hopes of remedying the issue, alderman Jim Lathrop suggested the potential of purchasing a camera system to monitor the site. The motion suggested an initial estimate of around $600 for the purchase, plus installation.
Reports
The board also approved the financial, fire and police reports for the month of November.
The fire report detailed eight incidents including structure fires on Briar Patch and Ardmore Ridge roads, four vehicle accidents, one lockout and one grass fire off I-65.
The police report included 34 citations including 30 for speeding, two for financial responsibility, one for failure to stop at a stop sign and one for an unregistered vehicle. Seven total warnings were issued, and one arrest was made.
In other business, the board:
• Heard that work on Ed McCormack Road had been completed and the city had received its new police vehicle, both of which were the result of a COVID-19 stimulus grant.
• Heard that Cheryl Bryan will be performing work as Deputy City Recorder to assist City Recorder Kasidy Shaw, who was injured in an auto accident. Shaw will resume her full workload upon recovering and was able to attend the Dec. 10 meeting.
• Approved a motion to have the city’s lawn mower serviced by John Deere.
• Passed a resolution to request the Giles County Commission approve the Giles County Highway Department to perform work within the city of Elkton once again this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.