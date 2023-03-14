Although a price per acre has been discussed, the Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen will look for more guidance on how to proceed with a recent request to purchase city property.
A pair of individuals had inquired about purchasing property, one for an eight-acre wooded tract near the city park and another for a pair of tracts totaling 26 acres. The 26 acres included one 21-acre tract that is co-owned by the city of Elkton and the county as well as five acres that are solely owned by the city of Elkton.
The board decided in January the best course of action was to solicit multiple appraisals of the properties in question before making a decision on their potential sale. If the county-owned land was sold, the county commission would also have to approve the sale of the land and the asking price.
During a Feb. 23 work session a price of $15,000 per acre was discussed, but at the board’s March 9 meeting some caveats were added, including requiring anyone who purchases the property to tap into the city’s wastewater treatment system and to obtain more information from the Municipal Technical Assistance Service on how to proceed.
The discussion was tabled until more information could be gathered for the board’s April meeting.
Delinquent Taxes
The board approved a motion at its March 9 meeting to turn delinquent 2021 property taxes over to city attorney Chris Williams.
Approximately 28 percent of Elkton residents have yet to pay their taxes from that year, and a motion was made and approved to allow Williams to send out notices directly from his office, to residents who still owe for those 2021 taxes.
Alderman Ryan Gilland brought to the board’s attention the additional fees and costs associated with this process, noting that the city should not be responsible for the additional money, which would come from the General Fund.
Williams said he would add the fees and costs to the notice, also stating that the amount might be a percentage of the delinquent taxes, and he would look at the city’s codes to see what the correct fee amount would be. City Recorder and Court Clerk Kasidy Pike said the city does send out quarterly notices to delinquent residents.
In other business during its March 9 meeting, the board:
• Approved putting concrete around the concession stand at the Elkton Ballpark. The project will take seven cubic yards of concrete for the cost of $1,500. Labor would be free.
• Approved the sale of a 1996 Chevy Silverado pick up. The winning sealed bid was $1,535 from Dan Garenswald. Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell proposed to modify the motion to state that 50 percent of the proceeds would go into the Elkton Drug Fund, with the other 50 percent going into the Elkton General Fund.
• Approved the police and fire department reports for the month of February. The police report included 50 citations, 44 for speeding and six for financial responsibility. The fire report included seven calls, with two vehicles fires, two motor vehicle accidents, one tree down and two lockouts.
The next meeting of the Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.